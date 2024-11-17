Jaguars vs. Lions Prediction: Will Detroit win big?

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday when Week 11’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Lions cover the 13.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Jaguars vs. Lions betting prediction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-8 straight up and 6-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Indianapolis and their worst loss came against Cleveland.

The Detroit Lions are 8-1 straight up and 7-2 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Green Bay and their only loss came against Tampa Bay.

Jaguars vs. Lions Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Jacksonville Jaguars (+13.5) at 462 Detroit Lions (-13.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), running back Tank Bigsby (ankle), and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (undisclosed) will all sit out Sunday’s road date with the Lions. With Trevor Lawrence out, Jacksonville will likely start backup QB Mac Jones again. Last week, Jones threw for 111 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in the team’s 12-7 home loss to Minnesota.

Jacksonville defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle) and guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Cleveland is listed as the team’s starting left guard while Smith is listed as the third-string left defensive tackle on the depth chart.

Detroit Lions Daily Fantasy Spin

Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (knee), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder), and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. LaPorta is listed as the team’s starting tight end, and he’s racked up 25 catches for 366 yards and 3 touchdowns this year.

Detroit linebacker Ben Niemann is questionable to play this weekend with an ankle injury. Niemeann is the team’s backup middle linebacker and he’s recorded 9 total tackles this season.

Jaguars vs. Lions Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Jacksonville is 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Jaguars are 7-4 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The over is 17-12 in Detroit’s games since the beginning of last season.

Jaguars vs. Lions Betting Prediction:

The Jaguars are having an odd season. Jacksonville has lost 4 out of their last 5 games outright, but they are 4-1 against the spread in that span. Against a high-flying offense like Detroit, seemingly no one is giving Jacksonville a chance to hang around in Sunday’s contest. The fact that Mac Jones is starting for the Jags is likely why this line is as high as it is.

But Jacksonville hasn’t quit on the season. They lost their last 3 games (all against potential playoff teams) by a combined 13 points. Detroit is coming off of an emotional win on Sunday Night Football against a good Houston team. That will cut into their rest time, and it’s possible the Lions may not be razor-sharp this weekend. It might not look pretty, and it’s definitely a contrarian play, but I like the Jaguars to cover on the road in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 11 Jaguars vs. Lions Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +13.5