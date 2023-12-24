Jaguars vs. Bucs NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Jaguars vs. Bucs matchup has major playoff implications at 4:05 p.m. ET. Will Baker Mayfield lead Tampa Bay to an upset victory or will Jacksonville snap its losing streak?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

469 Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) at 470 Tampa Bay Bucs (+1.5); o/u 43

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Bucs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Trevor Lawrence has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will start Week 16 against the Bucs. The Jags tried to create the impression they were being cautious with their franchise player but never really seemed to give much thought to benching him vs. Tampa. He will now be out there for what could be a “sneaky” shootout between two really bad pass defenses. Lawrence’s recent shaky play and supporting cast injury issues probably have him as more of a QB2 than QB1 for the fantasy semis, but the upside is self-explanatory.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports there is “mutual interest” in Baker Mayfield re-signing with the Buccaneers in 2024. Mayfield is about to finish out his one-year, $4 million contract. He has 3,315 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions through 15 weeks. The Bucs are also overwhelming favorites to make the playoffs, most likely on the back of the NFC South title. Mayfield has made far fewer mistakes this year without giving up his big-play potential. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to have found his stride, earning a new deal with the Bucs in the process.

Jaguars vs. Bucs Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

Jacksonville is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

Jaguars vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take Jacksonville. The Jaguars stink at home but often come to play on the road. They’re 8-3 straight up in their last 11 games on the road and have covered in nine out of their last 10 games away from Duvall County. They’re also 8-3 in their last 11 games as a favorite and covered in five out of their last six games playing as a favorite.

On the other side, the Bucs are 4-12-1 against the spread in their last 17 games at home. They’ve also dropped eight out of their last nine games against an opponent from the AFC.

Jaguars vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -1.5