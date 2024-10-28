Giants vs. Steelers Prediction: Will Pittsburgh cover the Touchdown on Monday night?

Following an impressive performance against the Jets last Sunday night, Russell Wilson draws his second start for the Steelers, this time on Monday Night Football. Read ahead for our Giants vs. Steelers spread prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Giants (+6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6); o/u 36.5

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 28, 2024

TV: ESPN

Giants vs. Steelers Public Betting: Bettors Love Pittsburgh

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Giants to be without starting corner?

Giants downgraded CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) to out for Week 8 against the Steelers. Jackson came into the weekend listed as questionable after missing Week 6 with a calf injury sustained the week prior. Jackson has served as the fifth cornerback in snaps played this season for the Giants, making his absence more of a depth issue than a pressing loss.

Patterson out for Steelers

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will not play in Week 8 against the Giants. Patterson returned to practice this week after an extended absence because of his ankle injury but is still at least another week away from returning. Jaylen Warren will be the only backup of note for the Steelers versus New York. Warren totaled a season-high 14 touches last week, giving him some RB3 juice for Week 8.

Giants vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Giants’ last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing NY Giants

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing NY Giants

Giants vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh. The Giants are 1-15 in primetime games that Daniel Jones has started. Things don’t get easier tonight in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed 2.7 scoring plays per game, which is the second-fewest in the league. The Giants also average 1.5 fewer yards per rushing play than their opponents, which is the worst differential in the league. Defensively, they’ve allowed eight runs of 30 or more yards, which is the most in the NFL.

I just don’t see how Jones leads the Giants to enough scores against this stout Pittsburgh defense. While I’m tempted to sell high on Wilson and the Steelers coming off their performance versus the Jets, this won’t be the spot where I roll the dice.

Giants vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEEERS -6