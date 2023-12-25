Close Menu
    Giants vs. Eagles NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Giants vs. Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts in action during of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    NFC East rivals clash in the Giants vs. Eagles matchup on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. With the Eagles listed as 13.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in this Christmas Day matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    479 New York Giants (+13.5) at 480 Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5); o/u 43.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

    Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: FOX

    Giants vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Giants DFS Spin

    Giants QB Tommy DeVito will start in Week 16 against the Eagles. DeVito had a rough game on Sunday against the Saints, completing 20-of-34 passes for 177 yards while taking seven sacks and rushing for 36 yards. He was also on the receiving end of a vicious hit while he was in the middle of his slide; a hit where the penalty flag was picked up despite the NFL’s continued desire to protect its quarterbacks.

    Despite the poor performance and injury on Sunday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that DeVito would start against the Eagles. “He’s earned it. It’s not always going to be perfect, but he’s earned the opportunity to play.” With the Giants all but eliminated from playoff contention, it makes sense for them to continue to let DeVito play to see if he can be a long-term back-up in the coming years.

    Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

    Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (knee) was removed from the injury report and will play in Week 16 against the Giants. This confirms Smith’s own words where he all but insisted that he would be on the field when the Eagles take on the division-rival Giants on Christmas Day. Smith is a locked-in WR2 for fantasy purposes against the man-heavy, Wink Martindale Giants defense.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Giants’s last 12 games

    Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against NY Giants

    Philadelphia is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games when playing NY Giants

    Giants vs. Eagles Prediction:

    Take the under, which is 9-3 in the Giants’ last 12 games overall and is 5-2 in New York’s last seven games against Philadelphia. The total has also gone under in five out of the Giants’ last seven road games and cashed in 11 out of their last 14 games when playing at Lincoln Financial Field. Finally, the under is 5-2 in the Giants’ last seven divisional matchups.

    Giants vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: UNDER 43.5

