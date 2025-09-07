Giants vs. Commanders Prediction: Can the Giants keep it close?

The New York Giants head to Washington to face the Commanders on Sunday when Week 1’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Commanders cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Commanders betting prediction.

The New York Giants were 3-14 straight up and 5-12 against the spread last year. Their best win came against Seattle, and their worst loss came against Carolina last season.

The Washington Commanders were 14-6 straight up and 12-7-1 against the spread last season. Their best win came against Detroit in the playoffs, and their worst loss came against Pittsburgh last year.

Giants vs. Commanders Matchup & Betting Odds

461 New York Giants (+6) at 462 Washington Commanders (-6); o/u 45.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 7, 2025

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is doubtful for Sunday’s game due to a foot injury. He is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury he suffered last season that required surgery. With Thomas likely out, New York will probably start James Hudson III at left tackle.

New York wide receiver Malik Nabers had been on the injury report for most of the week, but he’s been cleared to play and should be ready to go on Sunday. Nabers hauled in 109 passes for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games of action for the Giants last season.

Washington Commanders Daily Fantasy Spin

Commanders kicker Matt Gay (illness), backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (Achilles), and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) were all full participants in Friday’s practice. Their official injury status for Sunday’s game remains unclear.

Washington starting wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and backup cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were both held out of practice on Friday. Both players were limited practice participants on Wednesday and Thursday, so it’s possible they were just getting some rest on Friday. The pair’s official injury status remains murky at the time of this writing.

It’s worth monitoring Noah Brown’s status, as he was the fourth on the team in receiving yards last season despite only playing 11 games.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Trends

New York is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Washington.

New York is 16-15 ATS in division games since the start of the 2020 season.

Washington is 12-17-2 ATS in division games since the start of the 2020 season.

Washington is 15-19 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2018 season.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Prediction:

I like the Giants to cover the number here. Despite making the playoffs last season, the Commanders had a little bit of trouble with the G-Men in 2024. In the first matchup, the Commanders defeated the Giants at home in Landover, MD, 21-18. In the second contest, Washington went on the road and knocked off New York in East Rutherford, NJ, 27-22. The Giants had beaten the Commanders three times in a row outright before last season, and have covered the number 4 out of the last 6 times they’ve played the team from the nation’s capital. In what figures to be an ugly, low-scoring affair, I’m taking the Giants and the points on Sunday. The pick is New York +6 points over Washington at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 1 Giants vs. Commanders Betting Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS +6