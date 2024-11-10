Falcons vs. Saints Prediction: Will Kirk Cousins lead Falcons to season sweep?

NFC South rivals clash in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Saints matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Kirk Cousins lead the Falcons to a season sweep of the Saints? Better yet, will Atlanta cover as a 3.5-point road favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons (-4) at New Orleans Saints (+4); o/u 46.5

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 9, 2024

TV: FOX

Falcons vs. Saints Public Betting: Bettors Love Atlanta

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Falcons’ No. 1 receiver Questionable

Drake London (hip) is questionable for Week 10 against the Saints. London was limited in practice throughout the week. Three limited practices are generally a good sign for a player’s availability heading into the weekend, but fantasy managers will want to check the Falcons’ inactives when they are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Saints won’t have Olave

Interim HC Darren Rizzi told beat reporter Nick Underhill that injured reserve is “on the table” for Chris Olave (concussion), who was ruled out for Week 10 against the Falcons. Landing on injured reserve always seemed like the most likely outcome for Olave, who suffered his fifth recorded concussion last week. The Saints are in a full-on reboot and protecting their star wide receiver should be at the top of their to-do list.

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Trends

Atlanta is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Atlanta is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’s last 5 games at home

New Orleans is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Falcons vs. Saints Prediction:

Take Atlanta. This game makes me a little nervous because a) it’s chalky, b) it’s still a rivalry game and c) whether it’s Atlanta High School or the Saints, the Falcons play close games.

However, the Saints are decimated. They won’t have Olave, they just traded top corner Marcus Lattimore to the Commanders and their other starting corner Paulson Adebo is now on injured reserve. Oh, and their third corner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, didn’t practice all week and is out as well. So keep your phone on, you might be playing corner for the Saints today.

Do the Falcons scare the sh*t out of me? Yes. But the bottom line is, the Saints have lost seven straight games, they’re decimated on both sides of the ball and they just fired head coach Dennis Allen.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are 6-3, they’re in first place of the NFC South and they have an opportunity to extend their division lead over the Bucs, who are playing the 49ers today. Cousins should have his full complement of receivers and while the Atlanta defense has struggled at times this season, its also an opportunity unit. I’m laying it.

Falcons vs. Saints NFL Prediction: Atlanta Falcons -4