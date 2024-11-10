Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    Falcons vs. Saints Prediction: Will Kirk Cousins lead Falcons to season sweep?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Falcons vs. Saints

    NFC South rivals clash in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Saints matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Kirk Cousins lead the Falcons to a season sweep of the Saints? Better yet, will Atlanta cover as a 3.5-point road favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Atlanta Falcons (-4) at New Orleans Saints (+4); o/u 46.5

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 9, 2024

    TV: FOX

    Falcons vs. Saints Public Betting: Bettors Love Atlanta

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Falcons’ No. 1 receiver Questionable

    Drake London (hip) is questionable for Week 10 against the Saints. London was limited in practice throughout the week. Three limited practices are generally a good sign for a player’s availability heading into the weekend, but fantasy managers will want to check the Falcons’ inactives when they are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

    Saints won’t have Olave

    Interim HC Darren Rizzi told beat reporter Nick Underhill that injured reserve is “on the table” for Chris Olave (concussion), who was ruled out for Week 10 against the Falcons. Landing on injured reserve always seemed like the most likely outcome for Olave, who suffered his fifth recorded concussion last week. The Saints are in a full-on reboot and protecting their star wide receiver should be at the top of their to-do list.

    Atlanta is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    Atlanta is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’s last 5 games at home

    New Orleans is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    Falcons vs. Saints Prediction:

    Take Atlanta. This game makes me a little nervous because a) it’s chalky, b) it’s still a rivalry game and c) whether it’s Atlanta High School or the Saints, the Falcons play close games.

    However, the Saints are decimated. They won’t have Olave, they just traded top corner Marcus Lattimore to the Commanders and their other starting corner Paulson Adebo is now on injured reserve. Oh, and their third corner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, didn’t practice all week and is out as well. So keep your phone on, you might be playing corner for the Saints today.

    Do the Falcons scare the sh*t out of me? Yes. But the bottom line is, the Saints have lost seven straight games, they’re decimated on both sides of the ball and they just fired head coach Dennis Allen.

    The Falcons, meanwhile, are 6-3, they’re in first place of the NFC South and they have an opportunity to extend their division lead over the Bucs, who are playing the 49ers today. Cousins should have his full complement of receivers and while the Atlanta defense has struggled at times this season, its also an opportunity unit. I’m laying it.

    Falcons vs. Saints NFL Prediction: Atlanta Falcons -4

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com