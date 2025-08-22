Falcons vs Cowboys Preview: Backup QBs Take Center Stage in Preseason Finale

Our Falcons vs Cowboys preview dives into a preseason matchup where neither team will be rolling out its top quarterback. The Falcons confirmed that both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. will sit out. This leaves backup arms to handle reps in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are also expected to protect key starters. This game is more about depth battles, roster evaluation, and fringe players trying to earn final 53-man spots. With Dallas a slight favorite at –2.5 and the total set at 36, bettors and fans alike should expect a grinder of a contest.

Falcons vs. Cowboys Preview

Atlanta comes in 1–1 through its first two preseason games. With Cousins and Penix sidelined, the quarterback duties fall to Easton Stick and recent signing Ben DiNucci. Stick brings NFL preseason experience. Meanwhile, DiNucci—a former Cowboys draft pick—adds intrigue facing his old team. The Falcons’ coaching staff will focus on sorting out depth battles at wide receiver and along the offensive line. This is especially important with Kaleb McGary’s injury reshuffling protection units.

Dallas has been steady this August, leaning on depth at running back and defense. With Dak Prescott not expected to play, quarterback reps have been split between Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. Lance, in particular, needs reps to prove he can hold down the QB2 role. The Cowboys’ defense has looked sharp, and rookies like linebacker Marist Liufau will continue fighting for rotation spots.

Key Players to Watch

Falcons: QB Easton Stick, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Drake London (limited action expected), rookie WR Casey Washington, and RB Bijan Robinson (unlikely to play much, but depth pieces like Carlos Washington Jr. may see extended snaps).

Cowboys: QB Trey Lance, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Jalen Tolbert, and rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker as Dallas evaluates offensive contributors behind the starters.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cowboys are 2.5-point home favorites to beat the Falcons. The total, meanwhile, sits at 36.

Why the Cowboys Have the Edge

Dallas’ depth chart stability gives them a slight edge in this matchup. Lance and Rush provide more upside than Stick and DiNucci. The Cowboys’ defensive backups have been disciplined throughout the preseason. The Falcons, meanwhile, are juggling significant O-line shuffling and QB uncertainty. This could limit offensive efficiency.

Falcons vs. Cowboys Prediction

Expect a low-scoring, scrappy contest where defenses and field position carry the night. With neither starting QB group playing, execution will be key. Dallas has shown more consistency on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Cowboys 20, Falcons 13. Dallas covers the –2.5, and the under 36 looks like the safer bet.