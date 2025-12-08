Eagles vs. Chargers MNF Picks & Predictions: Is Philly on Upset Alert?

Last Updated on December 8, 2025 12:32 pm by Anthony Rome

Are the Eagles on upset alert Monday night in L.A.? Our Eagles vs. Chargers preview and prediction article will break down the matchup, discuss the injuries and hand out a final score projection for tonight’s Monday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium.

Eagles vs. Chargers Game Day Information

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA TV: ESPN / ABC

Eagles at Chargers — Week 14 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 Over 41.5 -130 Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 Under 41.5 +110 Opening line: Eagles -2.5/Chargers +2.5

Key Notes & Storylines

Los Angeles continues to impress under its revamped offensive system, with improved protection and a more balanced approach that has opened up explosive plays. Their defense—especially the edge rush—has been a difference-maker against mobile quarterbacks, regularly disrupting timing and forcing hurried throws.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency. Their offense remains dangerous, but protection issues and streaky red-zone execution have caused unexpected stalls. Defensively, the secondary has been vulnerable to big pass plays, particularly against fast, vertical offenses—exactly the type the Chargers bring into this matchup.

Weather

Forecasts call for clear skies and temperatures in the low-40s—ideal December football weather. Wind is minimal, keeping the passing game fully viable for both sides.

Public Betting Tickets

Eagles at Chargers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Philadelphia Eagles 62% -2.5 → -2.5 Los Angeles Chargers 38% +2.5 → +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Injury Report

The Eagles enter this game relatively healthy, although their two injuries are significant. While Marcus Epps (shoulder) and Myles Hinton (back) are questionable, defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot) are out. Carter is the Eagles’ best interior pass-rusher, while Johnson is their best overall offensive linemen. Both injuries are significant.

As for the Chargers, running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) is questionable but should play tonight. Hassan Haskins (hamstring) is also questionable but participated fully in practice, as did defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (elbow). Quarterback Justin Herbert, meanwhile, was a limited participant in practice but is expected to play after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing hand.

Eagles vs. Chargers Picks & Predictions

The Eagles were completely worked over by the Bears on Black Friday and also blew a 21-point lead in Dallas two weeks ago. Their offense is broken and overly reliant on their talent purely taking over games. It worked a year ago, but it hasn’t clicked this season.

As for the Chargers, they can be Jekyll and Hyde but Hampton’s return is a huge boost to the offense. This will be his first game since he suffered his ankle injury against the Commanders in Week 5. With Herbert also gutting out his injury, I like the Chargers as a home dog tonight.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Eagles 23

Best Bet: Chargers +2.5

