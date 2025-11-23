Eagles vs. Cowboys Picks & Predictions: Trap game for Philly?

This one has rivalry juice, NFC East implications and a pre-Thanksgiving spotlight — exactly the kind of game bettors circle on the calendar. We’ll walk through the game details, the weather (and whether it matters), the latest practice/injury notes, and a clear, confident betting case for why the Eagles will cover the 3-point spread in Arlington. Keep reading for our Eagles vs. Cowboys picks preview!

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Information

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (8–2) at Dallas Cowboys (4–5–1)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET (4:25 p.m. local / 21:25Z).

Stadium: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX (Cowboys home).

TV: FOX.

Game lines (example): Eagles -3 (prices vary; Bovada listing shows Eagles -3.0).

Eagles vs. Cowboys — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles -3 Over 47 -175 Dallas Cowboys +3 Under 47 +145 Opening line: Eagles -5.5/Cowboys +5.5

Injury Report (what matters and impact)

Eagles: Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and center Cam Jurgens (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday and are listed with limited availability language; Jaelan Phillips was limited with a shoulder. Losing Johnson or Jurgens would be meaningful — Johnson anchors the right tackle spot in both pass and run schemes and Jurgens is the linchpin at center who helps with protection calls and interior push. Backup pieces (Fred Johnson, Brett Toth) have filled in earlier this season, but the Eagles’ offensive line continuity would be tested if either starter misses game time; even if they play, snap counts or limited reps could blunt the Eagles’ ability to run as effectively early.

Cowboys: Dallas held a lighter walkthrough while reporting QB Dak Prescott (hip) as limited coming out of the previous game; a list of defensive players were limited (DEs Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler; S Malik Hooker; DT Solomon Thomas; others listed as limited). Prescott being limited is worth monitoring — if he’s managed or hampered, the Cowboys’ passing game and in-game mobility could be affected, especially on down-and-distance and shot plays. Overall, the Eagles’ pass rush and defensive game plan can exploit any drop in Prescott’s mobility or comfort.

Public Betting Tickets

Eagles vs. Cowboys — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Philadelphia Eagles 58% -5.5 → -3 Dallas Cowboys 42% +5.5 → +3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Why the Eagles will cover the 3-point spread

Defense is the matchup lever. The Eagles have been a defensive force recently — stingy on points allowed and able to clamp down in second halves — and they match up well against a Cowboys offense that has had inconsistency this season. If the Eagles win the line of scrimmage and generate consistent pressure, they force Prescott into uncomfortable reads and shorten drives. Even without a perfect offensive line week, Vic Fangio’s scheme is set up to make life hard on opponents, turning contested throws and third-and-medium into punts rather than points. The Eagles’ ability to control tempo and flip field position makes covering a three-point road spread realistic Dallas’ margin for error is small — and turnovers/tempo favor Philly. The Cowboys are 4–5–1 and have shown streaky production: flashes of explosive scoring and stretches where they struggle to sustain drives. A limited Dak Prescott — or even a game plan that avoids his mobility — pushes Dallas toward longer, more methodical possessions. That benefits Philadelphia’s defense (more possessions to force a mistake) and minimizes the Cowboys’ upside. On short spreads the market often prices emotional home edges; this is a classic spot where the superior roster balance and recent defensive form earn Philadelphia the neutral-value edge needed to cover. Bovada currently has Philadelphia at -3.0, which is a clean line to target for a confident road cover. Coaching and game script. Nick Sirianni and staff have shown they’ll press advantages and manage close games without hesitating to take conservative, clock-positive calls when ahead. If Philadelphia grabs early leads or forces Dallas into passing downs, the Eagles can eat clock and limit explosive Cowboys plays. That game-management factor frequently turns a one-score game into a result where the favorite holds a small margin — exactly what you need when laying three points on the road.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -3 (cover).

Final score (projected): Eagles 24 — Cowboys 17.

Eagles win and cover the 3-point spread. This isn’t a blowout projection, but the combination of Philadelphia’s defense, Dallas’ injury/limitation questions (especially at QB), and the indoor, controlled environment that favors execution over chaos produces a road cover scenario.

