Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction: Can Colts cover as home favorites?

The Miami Dolphins head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 1’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Dolphins vs. Colts betting prediction.

The Miami Dolphins were 8-9 straight up and 7-10 against the spread last year. Their best win came against San Francisco, and their worst loss came against Tennessee last season.

The Indianapolis Colts were 8-9 straight up and 9-8 against the spread last season. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Jacksonville last year.

Dolphins vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Miami Dolphins (+1.5) at 458 Indianapolis Colts (-1.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 7, 2025

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Dolphins vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Dolphins Daily Fantasy Spin

Dolphins starting tight end Darren Waller (hip), backup running back Jaylen Wright (knee), and backup cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring) will all miss Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Colts. Miami reserve tight end Julian Hill and third-string running back Ollie Gordon II should see increased touches with Waller and Wright out of commission this weekend.

Miami backup wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and starting right guard James Daniels (ankle) are both officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s contest.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts backup running back Tyler Goodson is questionable to play on Sunday due to an elbow injury. If he cannot play, Colts third-string running back DJ Giddens should see some additional work on Sunday.

After a training camp competition, former Giants QB Daniel Jones will be the starting signal caller for the Colts on Sunday. In 10 games of action last year, Jones threw for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while posting a QBR of 44.4. Daniel Jones beat out former #4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job and should have a relatively long leash this season.

Dolphins vs. Colts Betting Trends

Miami is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Miami is 9-14 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Indianapolis is 19-17 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Indianapolis is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against Miami.

Dolphins vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

I like the Colts here. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. Since the start of the 2023 season, Indianapolis is 8-5 ATS as a favorite and 9-8 ATS as the home team. In that same timeframe, the Colts are 15-9 ATS in conference games and 14-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest. The public likes the Dolphins in this game, but I don’t. I’m taking the Colts in this one. The pick is Indianapolis -1.5 points over Miami at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 1 Dolphins vs. Colts Betting Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -1.5