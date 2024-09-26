Cowboys vs. Giants: New York Covers at Home?

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with an NFC East rivalry on Thursday Night Football. New York enters this matchup after picking up their first win of the season last week. Dallas has lost two straight home games and will now head to New Jersey to take on the Giants. Dallas is 6 point favorites on the road and the total is at 45.5 for this Cowboys vs. Giants game that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys (-6) at New York Giants (+6) o/u 45.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 26, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cowboys

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on Dallas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas was a dominant team at home last season, not losing a single regular season game. They have kicked off the 2024 season with two home losses in a row. Last week, it was the Ravens who they lost to 28-25. After trailing 28-6 entering the 4th quarter, the Cowboys scored 19 points, but the comeback fell just short. Baltimore came into this game with a plan to run all over the Cowboys defense, and that is exactly what they did. Derrick Henry had his best game as a Raven, rushing for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. Lamar Jackson added another 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cowboys had 0 sacks and 0 tackles for loss. On offense, Dallas rushed for just 51 yards but they were chasing most of the game and were forced to throw. Dak Prescott had 379 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

New York Giants

The Giants found their first win of the season last week when they went to Cleveland, winning 21-15. The New York defense managed 8 sacks on the day, while adding 5 tackles for loss and forcing two fumbles. Deshaun Watson completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts for 196 yards and two touchdowns to Amari Cooper. The Browns run game was held to 69 yards. On offense, Daniel Jones looked great, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers is proving to be a difference maker for New York, bringing in 8 receptions for 78 yards and two great touchdown catches. The ground game combined for 112 yards, with Devin Singletary leading the way with 65 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against New York

The OVER is 5-0 in Dallas’ last 5 games

New York is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in New York’s last 5 games

Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction:

I’m rolling with the home dog in this one. Dallas is 30th in the league at 73.7 rushing yards per game and 20.7 rush attempts per game. So how good is New York’s pass defense? They are 13th in the league allowing 186.3 pass yards per game. The Giants are 7th in the NFL in opponent yards per completion at 8.6 (Seattle is the best at 6.5). They are 2nd in the league in sacks per game at 4.7, with 8 sacks against Deshaun Watson and 5 sacks against Jayden Daniels (1 sack on Sam Darnold). There are some injuries to the Giants secondary, with nickel back Dru Phillips and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson being ruled out. However, Nick McCloud, who has missed the last two games, is ready to go on Thursday.

On the opposite end, the Cowboys are the worst team in the league against the run so far this season, allowing 185.7 yards per game. We just saw the Saints and especially Baltimore run the ball down their throats. The Giants can lean on the run with Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy along with dual threat QB Daniel Jones. They also just played against Myles Garrett and although he had 3 QB hits, the Giants did not allow a sack to him. I imagine a similar game plan this week to not allow Micah Parsons to wreck this game for them. The Cowboys are struggling with some injuries in the secondary as well, with cornerback Caelen Carson and safety Markquese Bell listed as doubtful after not practicing this week.

Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction: Giants +6