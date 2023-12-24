Cowboys vs. Dolphins NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

One of the marquee matchups in the NFL on Sunday will take place in Miami where the Dolphins will host the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. Given Dallas’ struggles on the road this season, will Miami cover in this Cowboys vs. Dolphins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) at 472 Miami Dolphins (-1.5); o/u 49.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Tony Pollard said there is a “night and day difference” with his health now compared to the beginning of the season. Speaking Thursday, Pollard said he overestimated how far along he was in his rehab from his devastating Jan. 2023 leg break.

“You think you’re good. You think you’re all the way back until you’re actually out there making plays, full speed, feeling it. Once you get a feel for it and get your feet under you, then you start to realize, ‘Oh, so I may have lost a little right there.’ But I’m picking it back up.” Pollard continued that he began to feel better around mid-season. Pollard’s efficiency still has not caught up to his pre-2023 marks, but they are encouraging words for the Cowboys, if not necessarily fantasy managers who had a rough go of it after expending premium draft capital on the back. Pollard has a plus Week 16 scoring environment in Sunday’s Dolphins date

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are “optimistic” Tyreek Hill (ankle) will play in Week 16 against the Cowboys.

Per Schefter, the Dolphins “just want to make sure how he is feeling Sunday before making a final decision on his status.” Hill will go through pre-game warmups, but all signs point to him suiting up this week. The speedy superstar missed Week 15 with the ankle issue after playing through it in Week 14 versus the Titans. Jaylen Waddle dominated the Dolphins’ opportunities through the air last week but will be back in the No. 2 chair versus Dallas. Assuming he is anywhere near healthy, Hill will rank as a high-end WR1 for Week 16 against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

Dallas is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Miami

Dallas is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Miami is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Miami’s last 10 games when playing Dallas

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take Miami. I don’t trust Dallas on the road this season. They’re coming off a 31-10 loss to the Bills in which they were manhandled on the ground. Dak Prescott had little to no time to throw either and Miami has an excellent pass rush as well. Assuming Hill plays, the Dolphins will be at full strength offensively, which is a problem for a Dallas defense that lives and dies on sacks and turnovers defensively. Mike McDaniel does an outstanding job of getting the ball out of Tua’s hand quickly to largely negate Miami’s weak offensive line. If Dan Quinn’s unit isn’t forcing turnovers, it’ll be a long day in South Beach.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS -1.5