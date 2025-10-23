Cowboys vs Broncos Prediction & Odds: Will Dallas cover 3.5-point spread?

The Cowboys vs Broncos Week 8 matchup on October 26, 2025 pits a high-octane Dallas offense against a Denver team that’s dangerous at home. This preview breaks down the game info, odds, injuries, weather, news and my confident betting pick with a final score. Bluesky · Facebook 🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X

2) Game Information Date / Time: Sunday, October 26, 2025 — 4:25 PM ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO.

TV: National window (check local listings for exact channel).

Cowboys vs Broncos Betting Odds & Public Betting Spread (market): Cowboys +3.5 / Broncos -3.5

Total (O/U): 51 Place your wager at Bovada.lv or shop the best line across books. Injury Report Key injuries / practice notes (as of latest reports): Dallas: CB Trevon Diggs — in concussion protocol (did not practice), S Donovan Wilson — did not participate (elbow/shoulder). DT/edge Kendricks/others listed with limited or full participation per the report.

Denver: LB Jonah Elliss — shoulder, limited in practice but with a chance to boost the defense if he suits. Other Denver injuries are manageable; check final Friday injury/practice report for updates. (Always check final Friday/Saturday reports before locking action — injuries and practice designations move the market.)

Cowboys vs Broncos News & Notes Momentum: Denver enters with a string of gritty, late-game wins (including a dramatic comeback in Week 7), while Dallas is coming off a big offensive performance the previous week. That mix makes Denver confident at home and Dallas dangerous if the game opens up.

Matchup factors: Dallas’s passing game can punish secondary lapses — Diggs’ absence in particular could nudge Dallas to key on winning the perimeter matchups. Denver’s run-game and home-altitude advantage can wear visiting defenses down late.

Weather Report Current aggregated forecasts for the Denver area around kickoff show cool, dry conditions (roughly upper-50s to upper-60s °F), light winds and only a small chance of rain — not enough to materially alter game scripts; altitude remains the bigger environmental factor. (Forecast summary pulled from aggregated weather providers.) Betting note on weather: nothing severe is expected that would push you to change a total or player-prop plan — wind and rain are light, so passing games should operate normally.

Cowboys vs Broncos Prediction The case: Dallas has the more explosive offense on paper and can cover/play for the upset if Dak Prescott drives the ball efficiently and the Cowboys avoid giveaways.

Denver’s string of home success and recent late-game resilience gives them an intangible edge (momentum + altitude + crowd).

Injury notes (Diggs/Donovan Wilson) slightly weaken Dallas’s secondary and safety coverage, which favors Denver’s ability to stay in it if they can control the clock. My confident pick: Take the Cowboys +3.5. I expect Dallas to keep this within a field-goal margin — they have the offense to hang with Denver and, if Diggs is out, the Cowboys can exploit matchups downfield. Because Denver often grinds out close wins at home, the margin should be small.

Play: Cowboys +3.5 (primary). Small secondary play: Under 51 (if you want a correlated total play), though I prefer the spread. Score prediction: Broncos 30 — Cowboys 27.

