Cowboys vs Raiders Anytime TD Picks: Best Bet, Long Shot & Parlay

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Cowboys vs Raiders Anytime Touchdown Odds — Week 11 MNF

Top options from provided board:

Javonte Williams (DAL): -168

Ashton Jeanty (LV): -152

Brock Bowers (LV): EVEN

CeeDee Lamb (DAL): +110

George Pickens (DAL): +140

Jake Ferguson (DAL): +160

Tre Tucker (LV): +230

Michael Mayer (LV): +330

Tyler Lockett (LV): +400

Kavontae Turpin (DAL): +525

Ryan Flournoy (DAL): +600

Dont’e Thornton Jr. (LV): +625

Dak Prescott (DAL): +725

Cowboys vs Raiders — Anytime Touchdown Picks

Best Bet: CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown (+110)

Lamb projects as the cleanest volume-based option in this matchup. Dallas continues to manufacture red-zone targets for him, and his plus-money price reflects the balanced distribution around Williams and Ferguson. Las Vegas has allowed multiple WR touchdowns in three separate games this season, giving Lamb a stable route tree and target share advantage. At +110, the number is playable without overreaching into long-shot territory.

Long Shot: Kavontae Turpin anytime touchdown (+525)

Turpin’s snap count fluctuates, but he remains Dallas’ designated gadget and motion threat near the goal line. He has seen packages inside the 10-yard line, and his +525 price accurately reflects a rotational role with genuine explosive potential. Because Las Vegas has struggled with horizontal motion and misdirection, Turpin fits the profile of a game-script-dependent but live long shot on MNF.

Two-Leg Anytime TD Parlay

CeeDee Lamb anytime TD (+110)

Kavontae Turpin anytime TD (+525)

Payout calculation:

+110 → decimal 2.10

+525 → decimal 6.25

2.10 × 6.25 = 13.125

A $100 wager returns $1,312.50 (profit: $1,212.50) if both legs hit. Want to try a more conservative pick with one of ours or try a parlay of your own? Use our free NFL parlay calculator so see instant payouts on up to 15 legs.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Red-zone hierarchy: Dallas continues routing primary looks to Lamb and Ferguson, with situational packages for Turpin.

Dallas continues routing primary looks to Lamb and Ferguson, with situational packages for Turpin. Vegas explosive risk: The Raiders have struggled with deep crossers and double-motion concepts, both areas Lamb attacks well.

The Raiders have struggled with deep crossers and double-motion concepts, both areas Lamb attacks well. Game script: If Dallas plays from ahead, gadget packages for Turpin tend to increase, especially in short-yardage situations.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

How to Watch – Cowboys vs Raiders (MNF)

📅 Monday, November 17, 2025

⏰ 8:15 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN / ABC

🏟 Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.