    Commanders vs. Jets NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Commanders vs. Jets
    The Commanders vs. Jets matchup is one only a bettor will love at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Will the Jets cover as a 3-point home favorite or is there a better bet for this afternoon contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    465 Washington Commanders (+3) at 466 New York Jets (-3); o/u 36.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

    MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

    TV: CBS

    Commanders vs. Jets Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Washington Commanders DFS Spin

    Brian Robinson (hamstring) won’t play in Week 16 against the Jets. Robinson did not practice this week and could be sidelined for Week 17 as well. In his absence last week, rookie Chris Rodriguez and Antonio Gibson split the backfield touches. Rodriguez out-carried Gibson 10-4 but didn’t see any work through the air. He will lead the duo in the Week 16 fantasy rankings, though neither option is particularly appealing in a low-scoring affair with the Jets.

    New York Jets DFS Spin

    Trevor Siemian will start in Week 16 against the Commanders. Zach Wilson suffered a concussion in Week 15 and will not suit up this week. Siemian will be the fourth quarterback to start for the Jets this year. He has seen some action late in two games this season and the results haven’t been pretty. Siemian has two interceptions on 39 attempts. He has averaged 4.5 yards per attempt. Per usual, the Jets are a fantasy wasteland. Sheer volume has Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall clinging to life as the season mercifully nears an end for them.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Washington’s last 7 games when playing NY Jets

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 7 games when playing Washington

    NY Jets is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Washington

    Commanders vs. Jets Prediction:

    Take the over, which is 6-1 in the Commanders’ last seven games against the Jets. The total has also gone over in four out of Washington’s last five games and is 6-2 in the Commanders’ last eight games played in Week 16. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Jets’ last seven games against an opponent from the NFC East.

    Commanders vs. Jets NFL Prediction: OVER 36.5

