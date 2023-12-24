Colts vs. Falcons NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Colts hammer the hapless Falcons on Sunday when the two teams meet in Atlanta on Sunday? Or is there an even better bet on the board when it comes to this Colts vs. Falcons matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) at 458 Atlanta Falcons (-2.5); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Colts vs. Falcons Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Colts WR Michael Pittman (concussion, shoulder) is out for Week 16 against the Falcons.

Pittman was thought to be out with a concussion before miraculously clearing protocol, only to be be deemed questionable with a phantom shoulder injury, to then be ruled out with symptoms from the concussion. Fantasy managers banking on Pittman’s production in the fantasy semifinals are left scrambling to fill the void.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 16 against the Colts. Desmond Ridder, following his disastrous Week 15 outing against the 1-11 Panthers, will be benched for the second time in 2023. It likely marks the end of Ridder’s time as the Falcons starter and could — depending on how the team’s final three games go — be the end of the Arthur Smith era in Atlanta. Ridder threw his sixth red zone interception of the season last week against the Panthers in the fourth quarter. Ridder now has 12 touchdowns and ten picks in 17 games in the NFL.

“The Falcons coaching staff has consistently praised Ridder’s work ethic and pointed out that he’s shown flashes of very good play, but the quarterback has not been able to eliminate the crucial errors, and Atlanta seems to have given up hope that he will,” The Athletic’s Josh Kendall said. Heinicke’s willingness to be aggressive downfield should be a boon, however slight, for Drake London and Kyle Pitts. He threw for 268 yards, one TD, and one interception in his lone 2023 start in which he played the entire game. Heinicke can be picked up in superflex formats.

Colts vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Atlanta

Indianapolis is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Atlanta’s last 20 games

Atlanta is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games at home

Colts vs. Falcons Prediction:

Take Indianapolis. Arthur Smith shouldn’t hold onto his job beyond this season. The Falcons had the easiest schedule in the NFL this season and actually have a decent defense for the first time in decades. Yet, Smith has blown it with his decision-making and play-calling. The team drafted Bijan Robinson and don’t use him. They drafted Kyle Pitts and because Smith’s passing game is so simplistic, the tight end is covered on every down. Desmond Ridder has been benched again, but it doesn’t matter. The Colts are going to take the Falcons to the woodshed today.

Colts vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +2.5