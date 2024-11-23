Close Menu

    Chiefs vs. Panthers Prediction: Can Kansas City Cover Big Spread?

    The Carolina Panthers look to win their 3rd straight game when they host the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Carolina enters Sunday with a 3-7 record. Kansas City suffered their first loss of the season last week and are currently 9-1. They are 10.5 point road favorites and this Chiefs vs. Panthers matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers (+10.5) o/u 43

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

    TV: CBS

    Kansas City Chiefs

    The Chiefs undefeated season came to an end last week when they lost 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 196 yards. He also had 3 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Mahomes now has 11 interceptions on the season. Kareem Hunt had 14 carries for 60 yards. He will be the lead back for another week as Isiah Pacheco is not ready to return.   

    Carolina Panthers

    Vibes are high for the Carolina Panthers as they have won two straight games. First was a 23-22 win over the Saints. Then two weeks ago they took down the Giants in Munich 20-17 in overtime. Bryce Young completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. Chuba Hubbard went off for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble. The defense had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery which came in overtime to set up the Panthers for the game winning field goal.   

    Kansas City is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

    The OVER is 5-5 in Kansas City’s last 10 games

    Carolina is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

    The OVER is 7-3 in Carolina’s last 10 games

    Chiefs vs. Panthers Prediction:

    Take the Chiefs to cover the 10.5 points on Sunday. The Panthers have had a good couple of weeks. They beat the Saints who fired their coach after the game. And they beat the Giants who have since released their starting QB. Now they take on the 9-1 back to back defending champions who are coming off of a loss. Much of the success that the Panthers have on offense comes from Chuba Hubbard running the ball. The Chiefs are the third best team in the league against the run allowing just 3.6 yards per carry. Kansas City ranks 11th in points per game while the Panthers rank 30th. The Chiefs rank 8th in points allowed while Carolina is dead last in the NFL giving up 31 points per game. Kansas City is 3-2 ATS on the road while the Panthers are 1-3 ATS in their home field. The Chiefs will get back on track with a dominant victory.

    Chiefs vs. Panthers Prediction: Chiefs -10.5

