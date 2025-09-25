Chargers vs. Giants Odds & Picks — Week 4 Betting Preview

The Bolts hit the Meadowlands looking to stay perfect as Chargers vs. Giants odds hold firm near a touchdown. Below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting trends, injury news (including New York’s kicker situation), weather, and our expert picks so you can time your bets with confidence. For more, hit the NFL hub, live public betting trends, and weekly SuperContest card.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants Game Info & TV
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
- Network: CBS
Chargers vs. Giants Odds (Opening & Current)
- Opening (market): Chargers -6 | Total 44.5 | ML LAC -250 / NYG +205
- Current (snapshot): Chargers -6.5 | Total 44.0 | ML LAC -270 / NYG +220
- Read: Books holding LAC through -6 with some -6.5 showing; total steady around 44.
LAC vs. NYG Public Betting Trends
- Spread Tickets: Chargers ~60–65% / Giants ~35–40%
- Total Tickets: Over ~52–56% / Under ~44–48%
- Market note: Majority support on road favorite at -6/6.5; modest lean to the Over near 44.
Chargers vs. Giants Injuries & Weather
- Chargers: Early-week DNP/limiteds include RT Mekhi Becton (knee) and C Bradley Bozeman (shoulder); monitor Thursday/Friday reports.
- Giants: K Graham Gano (groin) out; club evaluating replacements; WR Malik Nabers (shoulder) DNP midweek (monitor); several OL limited.
- Weather: Low–mid 70s, light wind (5–9 mph), minimal precip — little weather impact expected.
Chargers vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Chargers are 6–2 ATS in their last 8 vs. NFC East.
- Giants are 1–5 ATS in their last 6 at home.
- Under is 7–3 in the Giants’ last 10 at MetLife.
Chargers at Giants Expert Picks & Best Bets
- ATS: Chargers -6 (acceptable to -6.5) — QB edge + special teams uncertainty for NYG without Gano.
- Total: Under 44.5 (buy-high if it ticks up) — Giants offensive injuries + Chargers defense trending up.
- Player Prop: LAC RB rushing+receiving Over (matchup favors RB involvement vs. NYG LB/S).
