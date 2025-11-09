Cardinals vs Seahawks Picks – Anytime TD Parlay +775 Week 10

SEATTLE, WA — The Seahawks return to Lumen Field with control of the division race in sight as Arizona arrives for a late-window Week 10 matchup. The board shows Seattle −6.5 (−120), with a total of 45 (−110/−110). Mooneylines near SEA −330 / ARI +265 respectively. With kickoff set for Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX, our Cardinals vs Seahawks picks lean into early-quarter edges and a player-prop scoring angle that complements, not duplicates, the paired Odds article.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Cardinals vs Seahawks Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Arizona Cardinals +6.5 (−110) 45 (O −110 / U −110) +265 Seattle Seahawks −6.5 (−120) 45 (O −110 / U −110) −330

Cardinals vs Seahawks — Picks

Play 1: 1st Quarter Seahawks −2.5 (−115) — Seattle tends to script shot plays at home; crowd noise + short fields can push a quick margin without tying up the full-game number.

Play 2: 2nd Quarter Under 13.5 (−125) — After the opening volley, both offenses often throttle down; this isolates a slower middle frame and avoids duplicating the full-game Under from the Odds article.

Read our full Cardinals vs Seahawks Betting Preview here.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Arizona Cardinals 33% +1.5 (−110) +6.5 (−110) Seattle Seahawks 67% −1.5 (−110) −6.5 (−120)

Market Read: Roughly two-thirds of tickets back Seattle and the line has marched from −1.5 to −6.5. That’s market agreement, not a pure public fade; unless sharp buyback appears near +7, books look comfortable holding Seattle as a multi-score favorite at home.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Cardinals vs Seahawks — Parlay +$775

Legs

1st Quarter Seahawks −2.5 (−115) 2nd Quarter Under 13.5 (−125) Anytime Touchdown — Kenneth Walker (+160)

Simplified payout (easy American-odds math):

Start $100 → win at −115 returns about $187 → roll on −125 returns about $337 → roll on +160 returns about $875 total (~$775 profit). Rounding varies by book; SGP rules may limit mixes.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Seattle’s home script often targets early explosives; Q1 spread isolates that advantage.

Both defenses can settle in after adjustments — hence the Q2 Under instead of a full-game total overlap.

Walker’s red-zone role makes him a reasonable TD leg at a plus price.

How to Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.