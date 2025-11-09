Cardinals vs Seahawks Picks – Anytime TD Parlay +775 Week 10

Cardinals vs Seahawks Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Arizona Cardinals
|+6.5 (−110)
|45 (O −110 / U −110)
|+265
|Seattle Seahawks
|−6.5 (−120)
|45 (O −110 / U −110)
|−330
Cardinals vs Seahawks — Picks
Play 1: 1st Quarter Seahawks −2.5 (−115) — Seattle tends to script shot plays at home; crowd noise + short fields can push a quick margin without tying up the full-game number.
Play 2: 2nd Quarter Under 13.5 (−125) — After the opening volley, both offenses often throttle down; this isolates a slower middle frame and avoids duplicating the full-game Under from the Odds article.
Read our full Cardinals vs Seahawks Betting Preview here.
Who is The Public Betting – Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Arizona Cardinals
|33%
|+1.5 (−110)
|+6.5 (−110)
|Seattle Seahawks
|67%
|−1.5 (−110)
|−6.5 (−120)
Market Read: Roughly two-thirds of tickets back Seattle and the line has marched from −1.5 to −6.5. That’s market agreement, not a pure public fade; unless sharp buyback appears near +7, books look comfortable holding Seattle as a multi-score favorite at home.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Cardinals vs Seahawks — Parlay +$775
Legs
- 1st Quarter Seahawks −2.5 (−115)
- 2nd Quarter Under 13.5 (−125)
- Anytime Touchdown — Kenneth Walker (+160)
Simplified payout (easy American-odds math):
Start $100 → win at −115 returns about $187 → roll on −125 returns about $337 → roll on +160 returns about $875 total (~$775 profit). Rounding varies by book; SGP rules may limit mixes.
Things to Know Before You Bet
- Seattle’s home script often targets early explosives; Q1 spread isolates that advantage.
- Both defenses can settle in after adjustments — hence the Q2 Under instead of a full-game total overlap.
- Walker’s red-zone role makes him a reasonable TD leg at a plus price.
How to Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA
