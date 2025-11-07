BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Arizona vs Seattle Odds – Expert Pick & Predictions (Week 10)

byMichael Cash
November 7, 2025
SEATTLE, WA — The NFC West spotlight shifts to Lumen Field where the Seahawks host the Cardinals in the Week 10 late-window slot. Arizona vs Seattle odds list the Seahawks –6.5 (–120) with a 45 total (–110) for Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX. Our Cardinals vs Seahawks picks & predictions will tell you wether or not Seattle has the juice to cover the almost touchdown spread at home.

How to Watch Arizona vs Seattle

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 4:05 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Arizona vs Seattle Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML
Arizona Cardinals +6.5 (-105) 45 (–110) +265
Seattle Seahawks –6.5 (–115) 45 (–110) –330

Where the Game Will Be Won

Seattle’s defensive front has been dominant at home, allowing under 18 points per game at Lumen Field. Arizona’s offensive line faces another major test protecting against edge pressure. If the Cardinals can establish their ground attack early, they’ll keep this within a score. Seattle’s offense leans on their big money receivers to stretch the field against a Cardinals secondary that’s surrendered big plays downfield in three straight games.

Arizona vs Seattle — Who Is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current
Arizona Cardinals 33% +1.5 (–110) +6.5 (–105)
Seattle Seahawks 67% –1.5 (–110) –6.5 (–115)

Market Read: Public support and sharp money both favor Seattle, driving a five-point line swing since open. Arizona backers see value on a potential overreaction in a divisional spot. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Arizona vs Seattle Prediction & Expert Pick

Seattle should control the line of scrimmage and tempo at home. Expect Arizona to compete early, but the Seahawks’ offense has too many answers in the passing game. Pick: Seahawks –6.5 (–120). Lean: Under 45 (–110).

