Arizona vs Seattle Odds – Expert Pick & Predictions (Week 10)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 9:17 am by Michael Cash
How to Watch Arizona vs Seattle
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 4:05 p.m. ET
📺 FOX
🏟 Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)
Arizona vs Seattle Odds — Current
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Arizona Cardinals
|+6.5 (-105)
|45 (–110)
|+265
|Seattle Seahawks
|–6.5 (–115)
|45 (–110)
|–330
Where the Game Will Be Won
Seattle’s defensive front has been dominant at home, allowing under 18 points per game at Lumen Field. Arizona’s offensive line faces another major test protecting against edge pressure. If the Cardinals can establish their ground attack early, they’ll keep this within a score. Seattle’s offense leans on their big money receivers to stretch the field against a Cardinals secondary that’s surrendered big plays downfield in three straight games.
Arizona vs Seattle — Who Is The Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Arizona Cardinals
|33%
|+1.5 (–110)
|+6.5 (–105)
|Seattle Seahawks
|67%
|–1.5 (–110)
|–6.5 (–115)
Market Read: Public support and sharp money both favor Seattle, driving a five-point line swing since open. Arizona backers see value on a potential overreaction in a divisional spot. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Arizona vs Seattle Prediction & Expert Pick
Seattle should control the line of scrimmage and tempo at home. Expect Arizona to compete early, but the Seahawks’ offense has too many answers in the passing game. Pick: Seahawks –6.5 (–120). Lean: Under 45 (–110).
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.