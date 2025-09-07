Cardinals vs. Saints Prediction: Can Arizona win as road favorites?

The Arizona Cardinals head to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday when Week 1’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Saints cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Saints betting prediction.

The Arizona Cardinals were 8-9 straight up and 11-6 against the spread last year. Their best win came against the Rams, and their worst loss came against Carolina last season.

The New Orleans Saints were 5-12 straight up and 7-10 against the spread last season. Their best win came against Atlanta, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas last year.

Cardinals vs. Saints Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Arizona Cardinals (-6.5) at 468 New Orleans Saints (+6.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 7, 2025

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS

Cardinals vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals Daily Fantasy Spin

Cardinals backup guard Will Hernandez will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. His absence could leave Arizona thin on the offensive interior as backup center Jon Gaines II is the only other interior offensive lineman currently on the roster.

Backup defensive end Dante Stills (heel) and backup middle linebacker Owen Pappoe (quadricep) are both officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Both players were limited practice participants on Friday.

New Orleans Saints Daily Fantasy Spin

Saints starting left guard Trevor Penning will sit out Sunday’s game with a toe injury. Former Tennessee Titan Dillon Radunz should slide into the left guard spot for New Orleans this weekend.

New Orleans starting left outside linebacker Chase Young will miss this weekend’s contest with a calf ailment. Veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan should see an uptick in playing time as a result.

Saints backup free safety Jordan Howden is officially questionable to play this weekend due to an oblique injury. Third-round rookie Jonas Sanker is the only other safety on the roster, so he could see the field a bit more if Howden can’t go on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. Saints Betting Trends

Arizona is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Arizona is 7-4 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

New Orleans is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

New Orleans is 3-8 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

Cardinals vs. Saints Betting Prediction:

This is a big year for Arizona. They have a chance to make a leap into contender status in head coach Jonathan Gannon’s third year at the helm. I think the Cardinals’ path back to NFC relevancy begins in New Orleans on Sunday. A couple of numbers back that up. Arizona is 5-3 ATS as the road team and 7-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Additionally, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had the best total QBR of his career last season, meaning he could be in for a big year. To that end, the Saints had the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL last season. Because of that, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals should have no trouble moving the ball through the air against New Orleans on Sunday. The pick is Arizona -6.5 points over New Orleans at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 1 Cardinals vs. Saints Betting Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS -6.5