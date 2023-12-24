Cardinals vs. Bears NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

A pair of lousy teams will square off in Chicago when the Bears host the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET. With Chicago listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 43, what’s the smart play in today’s Cardinals vs. Bears matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

473 Arizona Cardinals (+4) at 474 Chicago Bears (-4); o/u 43

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Solider Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

Marquise Brown (heel) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Bears. Greg Dortch, meanwhile, is iffy to suit up against the Bears as he deals with shoulder issue. Brown hasn’t been at full health for quite a while, and has left recent games for long stretches with various ailments. Look for Michael Wilson and Trey McBride to be targeted heavily against Chicago. Rotoworld’s Denny Carter wrote about the matchup in Week 16’s Funnel Defense Report.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Cole Kmet (quad) is expected to play in Week 16 against the Cardinals.

Kmet was added to the injury report on Thursday, suggesting he suffered the thigh injury in practice. He was then listed as questionable after getting in a second limited practice on Friday. Kmet appears to be good to go, keeping him on the TE1 periphery versus Arizona. The Cardinals haven’t given up many points to tight ends this year but are one of the worst defenses at defending the pass, ranking 31st in EPA per dropback allowed.

Cardinals vs. Bears Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games on the road

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Chicago

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chicago’s last 6 games when playing Arizona

Cardinals vs. Bears Prediction:

Take Chicago. I think some bettors are going to look at this matchup and justify to themselves backing Arizona because the Bears shouldn’t be laying so many points. That said, the Bears have played much better of late than they did in the first half of the season. They should have won last Sunday in Cleveland, but collapsed late (then nearly should have won on a Hail Mary). They also pulled off back-to-back upsets against the Lions and Vikings and should have won in Detroit in Week 11. All-told, they’re 4-0-2 in their last six games.

Cardinals vs. Bears NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS -4