Bucs vs. Packers NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will first place Tampa Bay pull off the small upset in Sunday’s Bucs vs. Packers matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Or will Jordan Love and Co. rebound from its upset loss to the Giants on Monday night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

313 Tampa Bay Bucs (+3.5) at 314 Green Bay Packers (-3.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: CBS

Bucs vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said Chris Godwin (knee) will be a game-time decision for Week 15 against the Packers. Godwin was a DNP for each of the Buccaneers’ first two practices but appears to have worked in some capacity on Friday. He’ll likely draw a limited tag for the day, but Bowles coming out and saying Godwin would be a game-time decision is all we really need to know at this point.

The Buccaneers play in the early slate this weekend against the Packers. Fantasy managers looking to play him can monitor his status up until inactives drop 90 minutes before kickoff and then make a decision from there. Godwin has had an up-and-down season and has managed only eight receptions for 98 yards over his last three games. Fantasy managers should count on him as anything more than a WR3/FLEX play if he suits up.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Christian Watson (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Watson didn’t practice all week before being listed as doubtful, giving him virtually no shot at suiting up this week. Assuming Watson sits, rookie Jayden Reed could be in line for another busy day. Reed saw 10 targets in last week’s loss to the Giants and now gets a Buccaneers defense that has struggled against opposing slot receivers. Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most targets and the second-most receiving yards to players lined up in the slot.

Bucs vs. Packers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Green Bay

Green Bay is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games

Bucs vs. Packers Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. Did anyone watch the Packers on Monday night in East Rutherford? Why are they laying a field goal and a hook to a Bucs team that will come into Lambeau Field today full off piss and vinegar after mounting a last-second comeback against the Falcons last week? I see Tampa leaning on Rachaad White, who enters today having three straight games with 100 scrimmage yards. He’s seeking to be the first Bucs’ running back with four straight games with 100 yards from scrimmage since Doug Martin had six straight in 2012. He should terrorize Joe Barry’s leaky defense.

Bucs vs. Packers NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +3.5