    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bucs vs. Colts NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bucs vs. Colts
    Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of teams on the outside looking in when it comes to their respective wild card races will square off on Sunday in Indianapolis, where the Colts will host the Bucs at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Indy listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in this Bucs vs. Colts matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    253 Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5) at 254 Indianapolis Colts (-2.5); o/u 44.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

    Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

    TV: CBS

    Bucs vs. Colts Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

    Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) was removed from the Week 12 injury report and will play against the Colts. Godwin was limited in practice throughout the week. He has one game over 66 yards and one touchdown this year. Once an every-week WR2, Godwin is sitting on the outside of the WR3 ranks looking in for his Week 12 matchup with Indy.

    Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

    Colts HC Shane Steichen said C Ryan Kelly (concussion) will not play in Week 12 against the Buccaneers. Kelly suffered the concussion in Week 10’s win over the Patriots but is still working his way through concussion protocol. The veteran center will now miss Sunday’s contest against the Bucs, with Wesley French, who is listed behind him on the depth chart, in line to draw the start. Kelly, a three-time Pro Bowler, will now look to get activated in time for Week 13 against the Titans.

    Tampa Bay is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games

    The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games when playing Tampa Bay

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 6 games at home

    Bucs vs. Colts Prediction:

    Take Tampa Bay. The Colts have lost 10 out of their last 12 games at Lucas Oil Stadium and have dropped 15 out of their last 21 games overall. They’re also just 3-10 in their last 13 non-conference games, which includes a 1-7 mark in their last eight games versus an opponent from the NFC.

    Bucs vs. Colts NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +2.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com