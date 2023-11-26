Bucs vs. Colts NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

A pair of teams on the outside looking in when it comes to their respective wild card races will square off on Sunday in Indianapolis, where the Colts will host the Bucs at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Indy listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet in this Bucs vs. Colts matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

253 Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5) at 254 Indianapolis Colts (-2.5); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Bucs vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) was removed from the Week 12 injury report and will play against the Colts. Godwin was limited in practice throughout the week. He has one game over 66 yards and one touchdown this year. Once an every-week WR2, Godwin is sitting on the outside of the WR3 ranks looking in for his Week 12 matchup with Indy.

Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

Colts HC Shane Steichen said C Ryan Kelly (concussion) will not play in Week 12 against the Buccaneers. Kelly suffered the concussion in Week 10’s win over the Patriots but is still working his way through concussion protocol. The veteran center will now miss Sunday’s contest against the Bucs, with Wesley French, who is listed behind him on the depth chart, in line to draw the start. Kelly, a three-time Pro Bowler, will now look to get activated in time for Week 13 against the Titans.

Bucs vs. Colts Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games when playing Tampa Bay

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 6 games at home

Bucs vs. Colts Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. The Colts have lost 10 out of their last 12 games at Lucas Oil Stadium and have dropped 15 out of their last 21 games overall. They’re also just 3-10 in their last 13 non-conference games, which includes a 1-7 mark in their last eight games versus an opponent from the NFC.

Bucs vs. Colts NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +2.5