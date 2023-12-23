Close Menu
    Bills vs. Chargers NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Bills vs. Chargers

    Is 12.5 too many points to lay with Buffalo in Saturday night’s Bills vs. Chargers matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or will Josh Allen and Co. roll as a large favorite against the banged-up Chargers?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    455 Buffalo Bills (-12.5) at 456 Los Angeles Chargers (+12.5); o/u 44.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

    TV: Peacock

    Bills vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    Bills RB James Cook (illness) will return to practice on Thursday. Cook missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness but never seemed to be in any real jeopardy to miss Saturday’s game against the Chargers. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Cook would practice on Thursday and be good to go over the weekend. Since the change at offensive coordinator, Cook has been a revelation for both the Bills and fantasy managers and enjoyed a career day against the Cowboys in Week 15, rushing 25 times for 179 yards and a touchdown and catching 2-of-3 targets for 42 yards and another touchdown. He is firmly an RB1 for this weekend.

    Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

    Chargers WR Keenan Allen (heel) is out for Week 16 against the Bills. Confirmation arrived Thursday of Allen’s Week 16 absence after the veteran wide receiver missed practice after getting in work on the side with the training staff Tuesday and Wednesday. It makes sense that the team held him out while not at full strength considering they could be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Bills. Expect Josh Palmer, who returned from injured reserve in Week 15, to be the primary pass-catcher in a difficult matchup with the stout Bills secondary.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Buffalo’s last 14 games on the road

    LA Chargers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Buffalo

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’s last 6 games at home

    Bills vs. Chargers Prediction:

    Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Bills’ last 12 games overall and in 10 out of the Chargers’ last 12 games. The under has also cashed in 11 out of Buffalo’s last 14 games on the road and in five out of Los Angeles’ last six games at home. Finally, the under is 5-1 in the Bills’ last six conference games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when they’re listed as the favorite. The under is also 6-1 in the Chargers’ last seven games played in December.

    Bills vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: UNDER 44.5

