    Bengals vs. Ravens NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bengals vs. Ravens

    With Baltimore laying 3.5 points to Cincinnati, what’s the best bet when it comes to Thursday night’s Bengals vs. Ravens matchup? This AFC North clash kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    311 Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) at 312 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); o/u 46

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

    MT&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Bengals vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

    Tee Higgins (hamstring) will not play in Week 11 against the Ravens. Higgins did not practice at all this week. The short turnaround for Thursday Night Football made it impossible for the young receiver to get back on the field this week. He will get a lengthy recovery time ahead of Cincinnati’s next game. A Week 12 return to face the Steelers appears to be in the cards for Higgins. Trenton Irwin will take his place in the lineup versus Baltimore. Irwin will rank as a fantasy WR4.

    Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

    Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday Night Football. Stanley was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ Week 10 loss to the Browns and has not been able to practice all week. With the Ravens facing a crucial showdown against the Bengals on Thursday, it’s a bad time to be without Lamar Jackson’s blindside protector.

    Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Baltimore

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 12 games at home

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati

    Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take Cincinnati. The Bengals are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog. They’re also 4-1 against the number in their last five games overall and have covered in 15 out of their last 20 road games. The Ravens, meanwhile, have dropped five out of their last six games at the betting window when playing at home against the Bengals.

    Bengals vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: CINCINNATI BENGALS +3.5

