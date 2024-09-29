Bengals vs. Panthers NFL Prediction: Can Bengals win 1st game?

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when Week 4’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Bengals cover the 5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bengals vs. Panthers betting prediction.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-3 straight up and 1-2 against the spread this year. Their worst loss came against New England and they are winless this season.

The Carolina Panthers are 1-2 straight up and 1-2 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Las Vegas and their worst loss came against the Chargers.

Bengals vs. Panthers Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Cincinnati Bengals (-5) at 272 Carolina Panthers (+5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Bengals vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) will both sit out Sunday’s road tilt with the Panthers. Rankins is listed as the team’s starting right defensive tackle on the depth chart. Trent Brown started Cincinnati’s first three games at offensive tackle this year.

Cincinnati tight end Tanner Hudson (knee), and safety Daijahn Anthony (illness) are both questionable to play against Carolina this weekend. Bengals starting left defensive tackle B.J. Hill is doubtful to play on Sunday as he nurses a hamstring injury. If Hill sits out, the Bengals will be without their 2 starting defensive tackles this weekend.

Carolina Panthers Daily Fantasy Spin

Panthers guard Damien Lewis (elbow), defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot), cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), and running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) will all miss Sunday’s contest.

Carolina defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee), guard Robert Hunt (hip), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. All three players are listed as starters on the team’s depth chart, so it’s worth monitoring their status all the way up to game time.

Bengals vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 5-6-2 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Cincinnati is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Carolina is 21-20-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2015 season.

The over is 12-8 in Cincinnati’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 13-7 in Carolina’s games since the beginning of last season.

Bengals vs. Panthers Betting Prediction:

The Panthers made a switch at quarterback last weekend and looked like a different team. Carolina head coach Dave Canales sat Bryce Young, the #1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his place, the Panthers inserted veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The former Bengal lit up the Raiders last weekend, throwing for 313 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while posting an exceptional QBR of 87.1. Because Dalton posed a threat to pass, Carolina was able to pick up 131 rushing yards against Las Vegas last week. The Panthers averaged 4.2 yards per carry in the victory. Dalton played for the Bengals for 9 years before they decided to move on from him. There’s a chance this game is personal for him. That could be enough to get the Panthers to cover. I’m taking Carolina and the points at home in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 4 Bengals vs. Panthers Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +5