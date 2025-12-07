Bengals vs. Bills NFL Picks & Odds: Is Buffalo on Upset Alert?

This AFC matchup in Buffalo on Sunday pits Joe Burrow’s resilient Cincinnati offense against Josh Allen and a Bills squad looking to lock down playoff positioning. Expect a physical trench fight, special-teams moments and playmaking on both sides of the ball — this preview breaks down matchups, X-factors, injury news, weather and my final score projection. Is Buffalo on upset alert? Read on for our Bengals vs. Bills prediction.

Bengals vs. Bills Game Day Information

Date & time: Sunday, December 7, 2025 — 1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT.

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY.

TV: National afternoon window (check local listings).

Bengals vs. Bills — Week 14 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Cincinnati Bengals +6 Over 53 +220 Buffalo Bills -6 Under 53 -270 Opening line: Bengals +6.5/Bills -6.5

How Each Team Wins (Game Plans)

Bengals — Quick strike, control the clock: Cincinnati wants to take pressure off Burrow with balanced playcalls — using Chase Brown’s recent hot stretch to grind the clock and force Buffalo into long third downs. With some Bills edge injuries, the Bengals can look to manufacture pass protection and get Burrow on rhythm early.

Bills — Win the line of scrimmage, make Burrow uncomfortable: Buffalo’s identity remains home physicality and getting Allen involved vertically and on the move. Even with a few edge pieces dinged up, the Bills will try to shorten the game with a downhill rushing approach and pressure packages that disguise blitzers to force mistakes.

Key Matchups to Watch

Bills front seven vs. Bengals rushing attack (Chase Brown): Buffalo has been vulnerable to the run at times this year; Brown’s recent form makes this a decisive matchup. If Cincinnati controls the line, they keep drives alive and limit Allen’s possessions. Joe Burrow vs. Bills secondary: Burrow’s timing and protection will determine whether Cincinnati can stretch the field. Targets like Tee Higgins (practicing this week) change matchups and open intermediate lanes. Edge rotations — Bosa / Epenesa availability: Buffalo’s rushers (when healthy) set the tone. Their absence or limited snaps could tilt the line of scrimmage in Cincinnati’s favor.

Public Betting Tickets

Bengals vs. Bills — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Cincinnati Bengals 68% +6.5 → +6 Buffalo Bills 32% -6.5 → -6

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

X-Factors & Players to Watch

Chase Brown (Bengals): Six straight 100+ scrimmage yard games entering this weekend — if he gets lanes, the Bengals can control tempo.

Joe Burrow (Bengals QB): Leadership and pocket composure against pressure; his December performances historically elevate the Bengals

Josh Allen (Bills QB): When Allen scrambles or hits explosive plays early, Buffalo can flip the game fast. Watch how Allen is used on designed runs and play-action.

Bills pass rush depth: With Joey Bosa questionable/missing and A.J. Epenesa limited, look to who steps up in the rotation — matchups here will shape the passing game.

Bengals vs. Bills Picks & Predictions

This feels like a classic January-like tilt before its time: if the Bills can generate pressure without Bosa and Epenesa, they’ll force Burrow into tight windows and control the clock with Allen’s dual threat. If Cincinnati wins the line and keeps drives long, they can steal enough possessions to stay alive.

Score projection: Buffalo Bills 27, Cincinnati Bengals 20.

How it plays out: A slugging first half with a couple of explosive plays, Buffalo nudges ahead in the second quarter and holds serve with a late defensive stand — Bengals threaten late, but a crucial third-down stop seals it for the Bills.

The Pick: Bills -6

