Arrowhead Audition: Bears vs Chiefs Preseason Preview

In the Bears vs Chiefs preview, a quarterback mystique meets defensive grit. Chicago sends out a new-look squad coached by Ben Johnson, while Kansas City brings starters like Mahomes and Kelce into this rare preseason spotlight. This Bears vs Chiefs preview highlights key matchups and player dynamics.

Spotlight Players:

Caleb Williams (Bears QB): Expected to take meaningful preseason snaps—rising off a rhythmic showing last week—and now facing elite competition. As we look deeper, the Bears vs Chiefs preview suggests how crucial Williams’ performance will be.

Chiefs’ Big Gun Exposure: Andy Reid confirmed that top players like Mahomes, Kelce, and Jones will suit up—giving the Bears an opportunity to measure up against a near-full-strength unit.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites to beat the Bears. The total, meanwhile, sits at 42.

Analysis & Prediction:

This feels like a litmus test for the Bears’ offense—and especially for Williams. Kansas City’s depth and preseason aggression may prove too much. Prediction: Chiefs win by 7, under 42, as this turns into a physical, defensive feast.