49ers vs. Cardinals NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Is San Francisco a sound play in Sunday’s 49ers vs. Cardinals NFC West contest at 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium? Or is there a better value on the board for this divisional matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

321 San Francisco 49ers (-11.5) at 322 Arizona Cardinals (+11.5); o/u 48.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

49ers DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee) won’t play in Week 15 against the Cardinals. Armstead will now miss his second-straight game as he continues to recover from the multitude of injuries he suffered in Week 13 against the Eagles. The 49ers didn’t place him on injured reserve, which suggests he could return in less than four weeks. In addition to Armstead, the 49ers also ruled out defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring), leaving their defense thin up front.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals listed Marquise Brown (heel) as questionable for Week 15 against the 49ers. Brown has played on this injury before, so we’d expect him to suit up this week. He didn’t log a practice prior to playing in Week 13, but two limited practices to close out this week would suggest he’s in slightly better shape now than he was two weeks ago.

Brown’s fantasy upside has taken a hit since Kyler Murray returned to the lineup. He averaged 13 fantasy points per game without Murray, but has managed just six fantasy points per game with Murray under center. Brown will be hard to trust outside of deep leagues.

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

San Francisco is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing Arizona

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games when playing San Francisco

49ers vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take Arizona. The Cardinals aren’t winning this game outright, as the 49ers are the best team in the league. But this is a lot of points for a divisional game – especially with Arizona coming off a bye. The last time we saw the Cardinals play, they pulled off an upset in Pittsburgh. They’ve played with a little more juice since Kyler Murray returned from injury and while I’m not buying that he’s a completely new quarterback off the field, he is a handful on the field with his mobility. After playing the Seahawks twice and the Eagles the last three weeks, perhaps the Niners are primed for a letdown.

49ers vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +11.5