2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Prediction: Is it Ja’Marr Chase’s year?

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the race for the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. With a deep pool of elite skill-position talent — from explosive running backs to game-breaking receivers — the award could go in a number of directions.

While quarterbacks often dominate MVP discussions, the OPOY typically rewards the league’s most electric non-QBs, making it a popular futures bet for fans who appreciate raw production and highlight-reel plays.

Let’s take a look at the top contenders, rising stars, and longshots worth watching — and ultimately, a prediction for who takes home the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Top Favorites: Can Barkley Deliver in Philly?

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Saquon Barkley leads the board at +600. Philadelphia’s run-heavy offense with a strong offensive line bodes well for his chances. If Barkley can stay healthy and stay the focal point in Philly’s offense — especially with Jalen Hurts taking fewer designed runs — he could put up monster numbers once again.

Close behind is Ja’Marr Chase (+800), who’s poised for a career year with Joe Burrow coming off an outstanding season. Chase is a target magnet and touchdown threat every week, and a Bengals bounce-back season could elevate his candidacy.

Young Stars Gaining Momentum

Jahmyr Gibbs (+1000) is one of the league’s most dynamic dual-threat backs. In Year 3, he’s expected to see an uptick in touches and red zone usage in a high-powered Detroit offense. He’ll share the field with Amon-Ra St. Brown (+3000), but Gibbs’ versatility as a receiver gives him the higher ceiling for OPOY purposes.

Bijan Robinson (+1500) and Puka Nacua (+1600) are also worth monitoring. Robinson should be unleashed in Zac Robinson’s second year as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. Nacua, meanwhile, is coming off another great season and will be the primary option for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles again — especially with Cooper Kupp now in Seattle. The Rams did add Devante Adams in the offseason, but Nacua is expected to see most of Stafford’s targets.

Christian McCaffrey (+1400) is always in the mix when healthy, and while his touches could be slightly dialed back in Kyle Shanahan’s system, he remains the most consistent dual-threat back in football. Derrick Henry (+1100) is coming off an outstanding first season in Baltimore. The problem when it comes to backing Henry to win Offensive Player of the Year is that he shares touches a backfield with perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

Justin Jefferson (+1500) and CeeDee Lamb (+2000) headline the elite receiver class. Jefferson returns healthy and hungry, although there’s uncertainty at quarterback with first-year starter J.J. McCarthy returning from injury. Lamb is looking to build off another excellent year in Dallas, where he’s firmly entrenched as WR1.

Dark Horses to Watch

Nico Collins (+1500) is a trendy pick, benefiting from C.J. Stroud’s rapid development in Houston. If he replicates his breakout season from 2023 and improves his TD totals, he’s a legitimate contender.

De’Von Achane (+3500) is perhaps the biggest boom-or-bust player on the board. In Mike McDaniel’s offense, a healthy Achane can break a game open at any time. If he gets 15+ touches consistently, watch out.

Among longshots, keep an eye on Marvin Harrison Jr. (+6000). If the Cardinals offense clicks and Kyler Murray stays upright, the second-year wideout could make a splash with a target share approaching alpha-level status. That said, Harrison Jr. disappointed as a rookie.

Prediction: Ja’Marr Chase (+800)

While Barkley is the betting favorite, Ja’Marr Chase feels like the best combination of value and opportunity. He’s in his prime, plays with a top-tier quarterback, and will be heavily featured in one of the AFC’s most potent passing offenses. Even with Tee Higgins still in the mix, Chase could lead the league in receiving yards and touchdowns.

He has the profile of a receiver who dominates the highlight reels and the stat sheets — exactly what this award rewards. If the Bengals stay healthy, Chase should be the centerpiece of a playoff-bound team and a front-runner for Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Pick: Ja’Marr Chase (+800)

Value Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs (+1000)

Longshot Sleeper: De’Von Achane (+3500)