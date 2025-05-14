2025 NFL Coach of the Year Odds & Preview: Who’s Set to Shine?

As we head toward the 2025 NFL season, the Coach of the Year race looks wide open. With new faces in new places, young coordinators promoted to head coaches, and veteran leaders with playoff-ready squads, this year’s field has compelling storylines across the board. Based on the updated odds and team assignments, here’s a full breakdown of the top contenders, sleepers, and value picks.

2025 NFL Coach of the Year: The Favorites

Ben Johnson (Bears) – +700

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Johnson is +700 to win NFL Coach of the Year. Johnson takes over a rejuvenated Bears team headlined by former No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. If Chicago becomes a playoff team under the offensive-minded former Lions OC, the narrative and media buzz could make him the clear frontrunner.

Mike Vrabel (Patriots) – +1000

Vrabel returns to New England in a post-Belichick era with low expectations and a roster in transition. If he gets the Patriots back to relevance quickly, voters will jump at the comeback storyline.

Liam Coen (Jaguars) – +1100

The Jaguars hit reset with Coen, banking on his offensive creativity. If he unlocks Trevor Lawrence’s full potential and Jacksonville rebounds, Coen will be in serious contention.

Contenders with a Clear Path

Jim Harbaugh (Chargers) – +2000

With Justin Herbert at QB and a talented roster, Harbaugh enters with sky-high expectations in Year 2 with the Bolts. If he brings the consistency L.A. has lacked, he could be the award’s best value.

Dave Canales (Panthers) – +1600

Coming off a rough year for Carolina, Canales has nowhere to go but up. If Bryce Young takes another big step forward, Canales will get plenty of credit for righting the ship.

Mike Macdonald (Seahawks) – +2200

Known for his elite defenses, Macdonald will be tasked with revitalizing a Seahawks squad that stagnated under Pete Carroll two years ago. Seattle didn’t make the playoffs last season, but did win 10 games. The Seahawks were the only team, in fact, that failed to make the playoffs after winning 10 games.

2025 NFL Coach of the Year: Mid-Range Sleepers

Aaron Glenn (Jets) – +2200

Now leading a pressure-packed situation in New York, Glenn has a loaded defense and a newcomer at QB in Justin Fields. A playoff run could flip his narrative from untested to award-worthy.

Dan Quinn (Commanders) – +5000

Quinn inherited a young, rebuilding Commanders team with rookie QB Jayden Daniels last season and took Washington to the NFC title game. If Quinn can rebuild the defense, which is his side of the ball, this +5000 number could look like a steal.

Brian Callahan (Titans) – +3000

Callahan will oversee the overhaul of the Titans offense, which will have rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback this season. Even a modest winning season in Tennessee could earn Callahan big votes given the team’s low expectations.

Veterans with Playoff Hopes

Matt LaFleur (Packers) – +2500

Jordan Love’s emergence gives LaFleur a chance to push Green Bay deep into the playoffs. If they outperform in a competitive NFC, LaFleur could finally grab the award.

Dan Campbell (Lions) – +2200

Campbell has built a winner, but Coach of the Year voters usually prefer fresh narratives. He’ll need a truly dominant season or an NFC title to re-enter the spotlight.

Kyle Shanahan (49ers) – +3000

Always a contender, Shanahan would need a 15+ win season or to overcome major adversity to get over the media fatigue factor.

Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) – +4000

The Dolphins have flash, but McDaniel needs postseason wins and more consistency to make real noise in this award race.

2025 NFL Coach of the Year: Dark Horses & Value Picks

Raheem Morris (Falcons) – +3500

With Michael Penix Jr. now the starter, Morris is in position to make a playoff push following an offseason that saw the team revamp the defense. A strong start would quickly elevate him in the conversation.

Kellen Moore (Saints) – +2200

Moore’s first head coaching job comes with moderate expectations. That said, now that Derek Carr has retired, Moore has his work cut out for him in New Orleans.

Shane Steichen (Colts) – +2500

The Colts were a trendy pick last offseason but now they enter uncertainty. What will they get out of Anthony Richarson in his third season? If you have a gut feeling Richardson will have a breakout season, then Steichen is worth a flier at +2500.

Cold Weather, Hot Takes: Long Shots

Sean Payton (Broncos) – +2500

The Broncos proved to be a year ahead of schedule last season. Bo Nix had an excellent rookie campaign but the Broncos won’t sneak up on anyone this season.

Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys) – +3000

Now running the show in Dallas, Schottenheimer must overcome enormous expectations. Coach of the Year usually avoids teams with this much pressure — unless they dominate.

Andy Reid (Chiefs) – +9000, Nick Sirianni (Eagles) – +7500, John Harbaugh (Ravens) – +7500

Elite coaches rarely win unless their team dominates beyond belief. They’re always contenders in reality, but the narrative weight tends to fall on surprise stories.

2025 NFL Coach of the Year Prediction: Ben Johnson (Bears, +700)

The path is clear: rookie QB, national attention, and a team ready to rise. If Johnson gets the Bears to 10+ wins, especially in a loaded NFC North, he’ll be nearly impossible to beat in the eyes of voters.