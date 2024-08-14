2024 NFL Season Win Total Prediction: Are Lions 11-win team?

Following their remarkable run a season ago, the Lions’ win total for the upcoming NFL season sits at 10.5. Will Detroit build on last year’s success? Or with their expectations never higher, will the Lions take a step back?

Lions 2023 Season Recap

What a year it was in Motown. The Lions won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history and won their division for the first time since they were NFC Central champs in 1993. They earned a home playoff game and defeated the Rams (as well as their former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford), then held on to knock off a pesky Bucs team in the Division round.

Unfortunately, the Lions’ remarkable season ended a week later in San Francisco against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The team blew a 24-7 halftime lead while imploding in the second half. Nevertheless, optimism reigns supreme in Detroit.

Lions Offseason Recap

Despite their success in 2023, the front office knew it had to improve the team’s secondary. General Manager Brad Holmes got to work on overhauling the defensive backfield, starting with a trade for Carlton Davis, formerally of the Bucs. Holmes also acquired CB Amik Robertson in free agency, then spent first- and second-round picks on Terrion Arnold out of Alabama and Ennis Rakestraw from Missouri.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff received a four-year, $212 million contract extension this offseason. The deal included $170 million guaranteed and will keep Goff under contract through 2027.

Lions 2024 Win Total Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Lions’ win total for 2024 sits at 10.5. The odds are juiced to the over at -132, while the under carries odds of +108. Detroit is also +1200 to win the Super Bowl and +130 to win the NFC North.

Lions 2024 NFL Win Total Prediction

Take the over. The Packers will challenge the Lions once again in the NFC North and the Bears have improved their roster, at least on paper. Despite losing QB Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings have strong coaching and a roster that includes Justin Jefferson, so they’ll remain competitive.

That said, the Lions are bringing the band back together. Usually when a team has success like Detroit did in 2023, its coaching staff is picked apart in the offseason. But the Lions retained offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Players always seem ready to run through a wall for head coach Dan Campbell, too.

The offense will again be stout and if the improvements the team made this offseason help the defense, then the Lions are a legit Super Bowl contender. This is an 11-win team at the least.

2024 Lions NFL Win Total Prediction: Over 10.5 (-132)