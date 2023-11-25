Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Vanderbilt heads to Knoxville to face #21 Tennessee at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on the SEC Network. Can the Volunteers cover the 27-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Vanderbilt is 2-9 straight up this season and 1-10 against the spread. Their best win came against Hawai’i and their worst loss came against Wake Forest.

Tennessee is 7-4 straight up this season and 6-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas A&M, and their worst loss came against Florida.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Matchup & Betting Odds

187 Vanderbilt Commodores (+27) at 188 Tennessee Volunteers (-27); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vanderbilt Commodores Game Notes

Vanderbilt starting linebacker CJ Taylor has missed his team’s last three games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Taylor is third on the club in total tackles with 52 this season.

Commodores backup safety Savion Riley is questionable to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Riley is fifth on the team with 45 total tackles in 2023.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. Thornton was a significant contributor in the receiving game as he recorded 13 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown in 6 games of action for the Vols this season.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 38-10 home loss to Georgia last weekend. In that game, Wright had 9 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. Wright is fourth in the SEC in rushing this season with 938 yards. He’s also averaging a whopping 7.4 yards per tote in 2023.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is an FBS-worst 6-17 ATS since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 9-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season. That’s tied for the seventh-best mark in the country in that span.

Vanderbilt is 3-6 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

Tennessee is 8-2 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2021 season. That’s the sixth-best mark in the country during that span.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Prediction

Vanderbilt is an FBS-worst 1-10 ATS this season. The Commodores have been getting boat-raced left and right. They have an average scoring margin of -17.0 points per game and are allowing 6.5 yards per play to their opponent. The latter figure ranks 128th in the nation out of 133 FBS teams. It’s hard to quantify how bad Vanderbilt has been both straight up and against the number this year.

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back drubbings by Missouri and Georgia. The Volunteers need a lesser opponent to get back on track, and they get one here in lowly Vanderbilt. Tennessee ranks 23rd in the nation in yards per play and 39th in points per play. Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 56-0 nothing in Nashville last year, and I can see the Volunteers posting a similar score this time around at home. I’m laying the points with Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS -27