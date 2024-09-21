Close Menu
    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Prediction: Total too Low?

    Missouri vs. Arkansas

    Two teams will start SEC conference play when Vanderbilt vs. Missouri kicks off on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers come into this one ranked 7th in the country and winning 3 straight games at home. Vanderbilt will enter Saturday with a 2-1 record and head on the road for the second straight game. Missouri will be 19.5 point favorites in this one with a total of 52.5.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Vanderbilt Commodores (+19.5) at Missouri Tigers (-19.5); o/u 52.5

    4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

    Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

    TV: SECN

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Tigers

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Vanderbilt Commodores

    Vanderbilt kicked off their 2024 season with two straight wins before losing their latest game at Georgia State by the score of 36-32. Quarterback Diego Pavia threw for his season high 270 yards and added 2 touchdowns. The Commodores averaged just 3.2 yards per carry but did add two touchdowns. The defense allowed 269 passing yards and 3 touchdowns but snagged one interception. Georgia State was also able to run for 157 total yards. Vanderbilt is averaging 33 points per game and are allowing 31.5 points per game this season. 

    Missouri Tigers

    Missouri will be playing their 4th straight home game to kick off the 2024 season. Their latest matchup was their toughest test so far, hosting Boston College. That game ended 27-21 with BC scoring a touchdown with under 4 minutes left. Brady Cook threw for 264 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for one touchdown. Luther Burden III was his favorite target, connecting 6 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Nate Noel was strong running the ball with 121 yards on 22 carries. The defense did a great job of slowing down dual threat BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos, holding him to just 16 rush yards on 13 carries. He also threw for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns but added 2 interceptions. 

    Vanderbilt is 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games

    The OVER is 8-3 in Vanderbilt’s last 11 games

    Missouri is 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games

    The UNDER is 5-0 in Missouri’s last 5 games at home against Vanderbilt

    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Prediction:

    I’m going to roll with the over 52.5 on this one. Vanderbilt’s defense shutout an FCS school, but against FBS opponents, they have given up 27 and 36 points. I don’t see them slowing down a Missouri team that is averaging 32.5 points per game. On the other side, Vanderbilt can also move the ball. They haven’t scored less than 30 points in a game yet this season. Missouri has a very good defense that is giving up only 10.5 points per game, but two of those games were shutouts against a FCS school in Murray State and MAC squad Buffalo. Against Power Four school Boston College they gave up 21 points. I think Boston College will be able to score on Vanderbilt all game long and I think Vanderbilt’s offense will be able to do enough to get this one over the low 52.5 point total.   

    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Prediction: Over 52.5

