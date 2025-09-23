Utah State at Vanderbilt Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Utah State at Vanderbilt headlines Saturday’s early SEC Network window (12:45 p.m. ET). This Utah State at Vanderbilt preview stacks opening odds vs. current odds (openers via ESPN’s Week 5 lines; live numbers from Bovada), plus public money, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — Utah State at Vanderbilt

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores

Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Venue: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Opening Odds — Utah State at Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt −21.5

Vanderbilt −21.5 Moneyline: Vanderbilt −2000 / Utah State +1000

Vanderbilt −2000 / Utah State +1000 Total: 59.5

59.5 Notes: Books opened Vandy just past the key 21 with a high-50s total.

Current Odds — Utah State vs Vanderbilt (Open → Now)

Spread: Vanderbilt −22.5 (−110) / Utah State +22.5 (−110)

Vanderbilt −22.5 (−110) / Utah State +22.5 (−110) Moneyline: Vanderbilt −2000 / Utah State +950

Vanderbilt −2000 / Utah State +950 Total: 59.5 (O −110 / U −110)

59.5 (O −110 / U −110) Move note: −21.5 → −22.5 toward the favorite; total holding 59.5.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Lean to Vanderbilt at the big number.

Lean to Vanderbilt at the big number. Money % (Spread): Larger wagers show on Vanderbilt −22.5; buy-back could appear if +23/+23.5 flash.

Larger wagers show on Vanderbilt −22.5; buy-back could appear if +23/+23.5 flash. Total Market: Balanced near 59.5; slight Under interest if 60s post.

Injuries & Weather

Utah State: No new major injuries reported post-McNeese; confirm Thursday a.m. depth notes.

No new major injuries reported post-McNeese; confirm Thursday a.m. depth notes. Vanderbilt: Starting skill group intact; monitor secondary rotations on Friday.

Starting skill group intact; monitor secondary rotations on Friday. Weather: Mild Nashville window, light wind — neutral scoring conditions.

Trends That Matter — Utah State at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is 4–0 SU and ranked No. 18 entering Week 5.

Market pushing off the key 21 toward 22/22.5 favors dog backers only at +23 or better.

Totals profile has hovered around 59.5 — watch weather/tempo for late Under/Over entries.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Vanderbilt −22.5 — prefer laying ≤ −22.5; smaller stake if −23 appears.

Buy up to: −22.5 (−115 max)

−22.5 (−115 max) Sell down to: −21 (aggressive entry if market dips)

−21 (aggressive entry if market dips) Alt options: Vandy ML as parlay anchor; Under 60 or better if market ticks up.

