Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction: Will Defenses Dominate?

The 7th ranked Tennessee Volunteers head to Athens Georgia to battle the Bulldogs on Saturday night. The Vols have won 4 straight games to move to 8-1 on the season. Georgia looks to bounce back after picking up their second loss of the season last week. The Bulldogs are currently a 9.5 point favorite and this Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Volunteers (+9) at Georgia Bulldogs (-9) o/u 47

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Vols

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols won their 4th straight game with a 33-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. Nico Iamaleava completed 8 of 13 pass attempts for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving the game with a concussion. Dylan Sampson went for 149 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Vols defense had some issues against the run in this matchup. Davon Booth ran 20 times for 125 yards and a touchdown and Johnnie Daniels had 10 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Both averaged 6.3 yards per carry. The defense did have 4 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Nico Iamaleava cleared concussion protocol and will start on Saturday.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs dropped their second game of the season 28-10 last Saturday. Carson Beck completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 186 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble and running back Nate Frazier lost one as well. Frazier was the lead back with Trevor Etienne battling an injury. He ran the ball 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown. Georgia scored a touchdown after their defense had an interception on the opening drive of the game. They would only go on to score 3 points the rest of the game. Trevor Etienne won’t be suiting up for the Bulldogs on Saturday. He has averaged 5 yards per carry and has 7 touchdowns this season. Freshman Nate Frazier has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and has 3 touchdowns on the season.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Tennessee is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Tennessee’s last 6 games

Georgia is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Tennessee

The UNDER is 6-3 in Georgia’s last 9 games

Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction:

Take the under 46.5 points in this matchup. Both teams have top 20 defenses in points allowed per game, with the Vols allowing 13.8 points per game and Georgia allowing 20.4 points per game. The Bulldogs allow just 3.4 yards per rush attempt and should be able to slow Dylan Sampson down. The Vols are averaging just 24.5 points per game in conference play and that got a boost after they dropped 33 points on the 2-8 Bulldogs last week. The Georgia Bulldogs only managed 10 points last week against Ole Miss and Carson Beck continues to struggle this season. In SEC conference games this season, he has 10 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. This should be a very hard fought game where both offenses struggle against two great defenses.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction: Under 46.5