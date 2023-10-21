Tennessee vs. Alabama Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Vols will head to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in this SEC showdown. With the Tide listed as 9.0-point favorites and the total at 47.5 points what is the best bet from Tuscaloosa? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

399 Tennessee (+9.0) at 400 Alabama (-9.0); o/u 47.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee improved to 5-1 on the season after their 20-13 home victory against the Texas A&M Aggies in week 6. Jaylen Wright continued his strong season for the Vols rushing for 136 yards on 19 carries. The Volunteers as a team ran for 232 total yards against the Aggies. QB Joe Milton had a tough day throwing for a season low 100 yards.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama defeated Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium by a score of 24-21 in week 6. Jalen Milroe led the way for the Tide throwing for 238 yards and recording three total touchdowns. The Tide defense also had a strong performance against the Hogs allowing a total of 250 yards.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Alabama is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Alabama is 9-1 SU in it’s last 10 games against Tennessee.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Alabama BETTING PREDICTION

Both teams enter this contest coming off wins, however neither team won as comfortably as they would have liked. This is especially true for the Tide, who surrendered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to win by only three points against a two-win Arkansas team.

For Alabama, that has been the story all season, are we ever going to get those dominate performances that we have been accustomed to in years past? Maybe, but I don’t see it happening here against the Vols. Although Tennessee somewhat struggled offensively last week, specifically Joe Milton who accrued only 100 passing yards against the Aggies. The Vols defense looked sound, and they were able to continue to run the ball effectively recording 232 rushing yards, right on their season average.

Milton is going to have to do more against the Tide if they want a chance to win on the road. Ultimately, I think the Vols rushing attack will be help settle Milton into this game by opening some holes in the Bama secondary, once the Tide over commit to trying to stop the run. While the Vols may not defeat the Tide for the second consecutive year, it’s too many points to pass up in this rivalry game. Vols are the play.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction: Tennessee +9.0