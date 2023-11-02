    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    South Alabama vs. Troy Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    south alabama vs. troy

    With the Trojans listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s South Alabama vs. Troy matchup? Kickoff for this Sun Belt matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    315 South Alabama Jaguars (+4.5) at 316 Troy Trojans (-4.5); o/u 44.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

    Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

    TV: ESPN2

    South Alabama vs. Troy Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Troy. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    South Alabama Jaguars Game Notes

    South Alabama’s head coach Kane Wommack said Monday that he is more optimistic about Carter Bradley (knee) playing during Week 10, Creg Stephenson of Al.com reports.

    Bradley reportedly “moved around pretty good” during South Alabama’s team practice Monday, hence why Wommack is more optimistic than before. For now, Bradley’s availability is questionable as the Jaguars prepare to begin their November schedule by playing at Troy on Thursday.

    Troy Trojans Game Notes

    Gunnar Watson was 26-for-40 passing for 392 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 31-13 win over Texas State. He also had five rushes for -28 yards with one touchdown.

    Watson dominated Texas State on Saturday, setting a season high in passing yards while posting his most touchdowns since Week 1. He also managed to secure his first rushing touchdown of the campaign despite finishing the contest with negative rush yards. Over his last three games, Watson has 855 passing yards and a 5:0 TD:INT.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of South Alabama’s last 6 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of South Alabama’s last 5 games

    Troy is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Troy’s last 5 games

    South Alabama vs. Troy Betting Prediction

    Take Troy. The Trojans are 17-2 straight up in their last 19 games and have covered in 14 of their last 20 games dating back to last season. On the other side, the Jaguars are just 3-8 at the betting window in their last 11 games overall, whereas the Trojans are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games against an opponent in the West Division.

    South Alabama vs. Troy Prediction: TROY TROJANS -4.5

