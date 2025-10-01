Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Odds for CBSSN 9 PM ET

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 11:29 am by Michael Cash

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State odds headline Thursday night in Las Cruces, with the Bearkats visiting the Aggies in a primetime clash on CBS Sports Network. We compare opening and current lines, tickets read, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, check the CFB public betting chart and the College Football hub.

Even short spreads can be tricky on weeknights. One player status note or a breeze across Aggie Memorial Stadium can quickly alter the Sam Houston vs New Mexico State betting line. Staying alert for late news is the key to locking in value.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at New Mexico State Aggies

Sam Houston Bearkats at New Mexico State Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, October 2, 2025 — 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 2, 2025 — TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium (Las Cruces, NM)

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Sam Houston −2.5

Sam Houston −2.5 Moneyline: Sam Houston −130 / New Mexico State +110

Sam Houston −130 / New Mexico State +110 Total: 52.5

52.5 Notes: Early boards showed Sam Houston as short road chalk with totals sitting in the low 50s.

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State betting line — Current Odds

Spread: Sam Houston −2.5 (holding)

Sam Houston −2.5 Moneyline: Sam Houston −135 / New Mexico State +114

Sam Houston −135 / New Mexico State +114 Total: 52.5 (unchanged)

52.5 Move: Spread and total remain steady; watch for juice moves around −2.5.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

Spread tickets: Slight lean toward Sam Houston at −2.5.

Slight lean toward Sam Houston at −2.5. Total tickets: Over 52.5 showing mild preference.

Over 52.5 showing mild preference. Read: If this number tests −3, expect NMSU buyback; below −2 would likely spark Bearkats action.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: No new major injuries mid-week; both depth charts trending healthy. A late skill-player update could still tilt the Sam Houston vs New Mexico State odds.

No new major injuries mid-week; both depth charts trending healthy. A late skill-player update could still tilt the Sam Houston vs New Mexico State odds. Weather: Mid-70s at kickoff, light winds around 5–8 mph. Neutral scoring setup unless gusts appear late.

Trends That Matter

Sam Houston is 5–2 ATS in its last seven weekday games.

New Mexico State has cashed three straight as a home underdog.

Overs are 4–1 in the Aggies’ last five at home with totals in the 50s.

Expert Pick — Sam Houston vs New Mexico State odds & Buy Points

Pick: Over 52.5 — Both teams lean offense-first, and the pace favors a higher score. We’re comfortable at 52.5; if it jumps to 53.5, scale accordingly.

Buy up to: Over 53

Over 53 Sell down to: Over 51.5

Over 51.5 Alt options: Sam Houston −2.5; NMSU Team Total Over

Unless late scratches or gusty winds appear, the Over is the best angle. Keep tabs on Thursday afternoon reports to catch any subtle market shifts.

