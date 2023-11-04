Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

In what could be the final Bedlam Game for the foreseeable future, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State matchup? Kickoff for this rivalry game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

391 Oklahoma Sooners (-5.5) at 392 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+5.5); o/u 61.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Dillon Gabriel completed 14 of 19 passes for 171 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 38-33 loss against Kansas. He also had 14 rushes for 64 yards with three touchdowns. Gabriel’s interception early in the game was a pick-six which foreshadowed the surprise upset from the Jayhawks. It was just Gabriel’s fifth turnover in eight games this year. The dual-threat quarterback is having his best year rushing with 67 carries for 294 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with the 19 touchdowns through the air. While Oklahoma did lose their first game, Gabriel remains one of the best fantasy options at quarterback in the nation. He should have yet another huge game when the Sooners travel to play Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Alan Bowman was 17-for-34 passing for 286 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 45-13 victory versus Cincinnati. Bowman has racked up a pair of touchdown passes in three straight games as Oklahoma State is on a roll in the conference. Ollie Gordon had over 200 yards rushing yet again which is setting up an excellent opportunity for Bowman to succeed through the air. It will be interesting to see if Bowman has to do more when the team plays Oklahoma in Bedlam next week.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games

Oklahoma is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are 18-4 SU in their last 22 games at home

Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Prediction

Take Oklahoma State. Ever since the Cowboys fell 34-27 to Iowa State, they’ve turned things around. They upset Kansas State as an 11.5-point underdog, they knocked off Kansas as a 3-point dog. They hammered West Virginia as a 3-point dog the following week, then took Cincinnati behind the woodshed last Saturday in a 45-13 route.

As for the Sooners, they lost to that same Kansas team 38-33 last Saturday in Lawrence and were fortunate to beat UCF the week prior. This is a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS +5.5