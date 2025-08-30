New Mexico vs Michigan Preview: Will the Lobos Make Noise in Ann Arbor?

Season opener alert: New Mexico heads to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, August 30, 2025, under the lights at the Big House. Watch for the debut of freshman QB Bryce Underwood, with prime-time fireworks and Week 1 momentum hanging in the balance.

New Mexico vs. Michigan Game Details

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 30, 2025 — Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan TV / Streaming: NBC and Peacock

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Michigan favored by 34.5 points

Michigan favored by Over/Under: 49

News, Notes & Storylines

Quarterback Spotlight: Bryce Underwood, the nation’s top recruit, starts under center for Michigan in his highly anticipated debut.

New Mexico opens a new era under head coach Jason Eck, looking to rebuild a 5–7 program. Big House Bounce: Michigan opens at home with a chance to set the tone early in its playoff chase.

Michigan opens at home with a chance to set the tone early in its playoff chase. First-Time Meeting: This marks the first-ever matchup between New Mexico and Michigan.

Final Prediction

Michigan has too much depth, talent, and speed for New Mexico to handle. The Wolverines should dominate up front, giving Underwood a comfortable stage to showcase his arm while leaning on a reliable ground game. Expect Michigan’s defense to limit the Lobos’ scoring chances, forcing turnovers and controlling time of possession.

New Mexico may land a couple of splash plays, particularly in the second half if Michigan rotates in younger defenders, but they won’t be able to keep up in Ann Arbor. This is a “statement without stress” kind of opener for Michigan.

Prediction: Michigan 45, New Mexico 10