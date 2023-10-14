NC State vs. Duke Week 7 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The NC State Wolfpack travel to take on the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night in an ACC matchup. With NC State listed as a road underdog and the total sitting at 43 points, what is the best bet from Durham? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Duke prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

129 NC State (+3.0) at 130 Duke (-3.0); o/u 43.0

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Duke Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Duke. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

NC State Wolfpack Game Notes

NC State improved to 4-2 on the year after their high scoring 48-41 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd. MJ Morris started under center for the time this year in the contest. Morris gave the Wolfpack’ offense a spark in his first career start as he threw for 265 yards and four TDs against the Thundering Herd. Morris will look to clean up the turnovers as the season progresses as he turned the ball over 3 times against Marshall.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the year to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in week 5. It was a close contest throughout before Notre Dame finally went ahead with 31 seconds remaining. Dual threat QB Riley Leonard led the way for the Blue Devils as he threw for only 134 yards, but also added 88 on the ground. The Blue Devils will look for more offense production as they face Wolfpack.

NC State vs. Duke Betting Trends

NC State is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Duke is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 road games for NC State.

NC State vs. Duke BETTING PREDICTION

The biggest question mark entering this contest is the health of Duke QB Riley Leonard. Leonard hurt his ankle last game out against the Irish and has been listed as questionable for this contest. Regardless if Leonard plays or not here were going to play the Under as the best bet here.

Duke has a great defense, allowing only 11.2 points per game which puts them at fourth in the country in that category. NC State on the other hand is an okay defense team allowing nearly 24 points a game. However, they are good at stopping the run, which Duke likes to do.

NC State ranks 16th in the country in rush defense allowing opponents to run for less than 100 yards per game. With Leonard banged up and NC State QB MJ Morris facing his first true road rest I don’t think many points will be scored in this one. Under is the play.

NC State vs. Duke Prediction: Under 43