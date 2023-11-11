    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Michigan vs. Penn State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Michigan vs. Penn State

    With the Nittany Lions catching 4.5 points as a home dog and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart play in Saturday’s Michigan vs. Penn State clash? Kickoff for this important Big Ten matchup is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    149 Michigan Wolverines (-4.5) at 150 Penn State Nittany Lions (+4.5); o/u 44.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

    Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

    TV: FOX

    Michigan vs. Penn State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

    J.J. McCarthy completed 24 of 37 passes for 335 yards during Saturday’s 41-13 victory against Purdue. McCarthy did log a score either through the air on the ground for the first time this season.

    The 6-foot-3 junior did log season highs in passing attempts and yards, but the Wolverines opted to hand it off to running back Blake Corum in goal-line situations, as he logged three rushing touchdowns of three yards or less. McCarthy hasn’t had the biggest workload as a passer, but he’s been the Big Ten’s most efficient quarterback with 10.4 yards per attempt. He and the Michigan offense may need to rely on a run-first game plan while facing Penn State’s impressive defense this coming Saturday.

    Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

    Drew Allar was 25-for-34 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 51-15 victory versus Maryland. He also had four rushes for 39 yards. Allar and the Nittany Lions’ offense rolled through their opponent for the second week in a row.

    The sophomore signal-caller and receivers still didn’t connect on many explosive passes; but, he capped off four long scoring drives with short touchdown passes, including drives of eight, eight, 12 and 13 plays. Allar’s improved passing stat lines are encouraging following his season-worst performance against Ohio State’s elite defense in Week 8. He’ll now have to go up against another of the best defensive units in the nation when Penn State welcomes Michigan in Week 11.

    Michigan is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Michigan’s last 5 games

    Penn State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Penn State is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games

    Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

    Take Michigan. I don’t care if Jim Harbaugh is on the sidelines or at his favorite burger joint in Ann Arbor for this game – it’s not going to matter. The game plan has already been set and Harbaugh doesn’t call plays on either side, so his absence due to suspension isn’t going to have a huge impact.

    I also don’t care that Michigan hasn’t faced anybody yet – the Wolverines have been destroying teams for months. Penn State also doesn’t have a vertical aspect of its passing game and that’s an issue considering the Nittany Lions won’t be able to run the ball today. Maybe the Wolverines don’t roll today, but they should still win by a touchdown-plus.

    Michigan vs. Penn State Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -4.5

