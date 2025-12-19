Memphis vs. N.C. State Gasparilla Bowl: Will Wolfpack cover?

Last Updated on December 19, 2025 12:31 am by Anthony Rome

The 2025 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl pits the Memphis Tigers (8–4) of the American Athletic Conference against the NC State Wolfpack (7–5) of the Atlantic Coast Conference in a compelling December postseason matchup. This is the first all-time meeting between these two programs and a chance for both teams to cap strong seasons with a bowl victory. What’s the best bet in this Memphis vs. N.C. State bowl matchup?

Memphis vs. N.C. State Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 🕝 Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET

📍 Stadium: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

📺 TV: ESPN2 (also available on ESPN app)

Memphis vs. N.C. State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Memphis +3.5 56.5 +142 N.C. State -3.5 56.5 -170

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Memphis 59% +4.5 +3.5 N.C. State 41% -4.5 -3.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Team Overviews

Memphis Tigers (8–4, AAC)

The Tigers head to Tampa after an 8–4 campaign that featured dynamic offense and some late-season inconsistency. Memphis enters this game under interim leadership following the departure of head coach Ryan Silverfield, who took a job at Arkansas; defensive backs coach Reggie Howard will guide the team in the bowl.

Offense:

QB Brendon Lewis leads a versatile attack, combining efficient passing (around 2,560+ yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs ) with rushing ability — a true dual threat.

RB Sutton Smith (approximately 669 rushing yards ) and Greg Desrosiers give Memphis a balanced ground attack that helps open play-action and keep defenses honest.

WR Cortez Braham Jr. is the top receiving threat with roughly 889 yards and 8 TDs, making him a focal point of the passing game.

Defense:

Memphis’ defense is solid overall, especially in limiting yardage and defending the run, but has been vulnerable at times across its final stretch of games. Its turnover margin (around +9) remains a team strength.

NC State Wolfpack (7–5, ACC)

NC State returns to the Gasparilla Bowl looking to snap a bowl-game losing streak — the Wolfpack have dropped their last five postseason games under head coach Dave Doeren.

Offense:

QB CJ Bailey has powered a productive offense with approximately 2,880+ passing yards and 23+ touchdowns , adding mobility and threat off schedule.

RB Daylan Smothers is a workhorse with nearly 940 rushing yards , and versatile threats like Will Wilson add another dimension to the Wolfpack ground game.

The receiving corps — led by Terrell Anderson and Justin Joly — gives NC State multiple reliable targets downfield.

Defense:

NC State’s defense has been up and down: while it produces big plays and defensive stops, it struggles on third down and against explosive offenses, ranking near the bottom nationally in third-down defense.

🔁 Key Matchups & X-Factors

🧠 Wolfpack Red Zone Efficiency vs. Memphis Defensive Toughness

NC State’s ability to convert red-zone opportunities — among the best in the FBS — could be the difference in a close game where both offenses can move the ball. Memphis must tighten its defensive stops in the red zone to stay competitive.

🏃‍♂️ Brendon Lewis & Memphis Ground Game vs. NC State Front Seven

Memphis’ balanced rushing attack (led by Sutton Smith and Co.) can chew clock and set up manageable down-and-distance situations — forcing NC State into long possessions on defense.

🏈 Turnover Battle

Memphis’ plus turnover margin all season could play a pivotal role in field position and scoring chances. If Memphis forces a key turnover, it could shift the game’s flow.

Memphis vs. N.C. State Picks

Expect a high-tempo, shootout-style bowl game in Tampa, with both teams capable of explosive plays. NC State’s well-rounded offense and red-zone efficiency should be enough to outscore a resilient Memphis unit that never goes away.

🏆 Prediction: NC State 34, Memphis 27 (take the Wolfpack -3.5)

NC State gets the Gasparilla Bowl win and breaks its recent bowl skid behind a NC State gets the Gasparilla Bowl win and breaks its recent bowl skid behind a balanced offensive attack and timely defensive stops.

