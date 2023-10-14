Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Week 7 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the Bearcats listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 42.5, what’s the smart play when it comes to Saturday’s Iowa State vs. Cincinnati matchup? Kickoff for this Big 12 contest is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

151 Iowa State Cyclones (+5.5) at 152 Cincinnati Bearcats (-5.5); o/u 42.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Cincinnati. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Rocco Becht completed 16 of 28 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 27-14 win against TCU. Becht extended his streak of games with at least one touchdown to six this year. The redshirt freshman has 11 total scores versus five interceptions and is starting to play more consistent football. Iowa State leaned more heavily on their run game against the Horned Frogs and it’s something they are likely to do moving forward. They’ll play at Cincinnati next week.

Cincinnati Bearcats Game Notes

Emory Jones completed 23 of 37 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Friday’s 35-27 defeat versus Brigham Young. He also had 14 rushes for 94 yards. Jones returned to fantasy relevancy with three touchdowns and nearly a 100-yard rushing game against the Cougars. Cincinnati dominated the time of possession in the game, however, had a tough time converting drives in to points. Jones threw for multiple touchdowns for the third time this year and is averaging 13.8 rushing attempts per game. The Bearcats are on a bye next week and then will host Iowa State.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Iowa State’s last 14 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Iowa State’s last 8 games on the road

Cincinnati is 21-4 SU in its last 25 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Betting Prediction

Take the over. The Cyclones are starting to play better offensively. They passed the ball effectively against Oklahoma State and produced on the ground versus TCU. The Cyclones also don’t have the defense to shutdown Cincinnati, but the Bearcats are liable to turn the ball over, which could provide scoring opportunities. Speaking of Cincinnati, the Bearcats have been balanced offensively, although their rushing attack could produce some big plays today against the Iowa State run defense.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Prediction: OVER 42.5