Illinois vs Purdue Odds & Pick (Week 6)

Illinois vs Purdue odds headline Week 6 at Ross–Ade, as the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Boilermakers for a noon ET Big Ten kickoff. Below you’ll find opening vs current lines, public tickets, injuries, weather, key trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, keep the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub open.

Games in West Lafayette often swing on explosive plays versus drive efficiency. A small injury update or a wind change can nudge the Illinois vs Purdue betting line, so it’s worth price-shopping right up to Saturday morning.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — TV: BTN

BTN Venue: Ross–Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Illinois vs Purdue odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Illinois −9.5

Illinois −9.5 Moneyline: Illinois −345 / Purdue +270

Illinois −345 / Purdue +270 Total: 55.5

55.5 Notes: Board opened sub-10; early Illini support showed up, but books stayed under the key for a bit while totals leaned mid-50s.

Illinois vs Purdue betting line — Current Odds

Spread: Illinois −10.0 (+0.5 from open)

Illinois −10.0 Moneyline: Illinois −380 / Purdue +290 (favorite premium added)

Illinois −380 / Purdue +290 Total: 57.0 (+1.5 from open)

57.0 Move: Favorite took a small push to −10; total climbed toward 57 on forecast and matchup profile.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

Spread tickets: Slight majority on Illinois −10.

Slight majority on Illinois −10. Total tickets: Lean Over 57.0.

Lean Over 57.0. Read: If this pops to −10.5, expect Purdue buyback; totals interest likely stays hot unless wind picks up.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: Illinois RB (shoulder) trending probable; Purdue CB (hamstring) questionable. A late “out” for either would nudge the Illinois vs Purdue odds at the margins.

Illinois RB (shoulder) trending probable; Purdue CB (hamstring) questionable. A late “out” for either would nudge the Illinois vs Purdue odds at the margins. Weather: Upper-60s, light winds 5–8 mph. Neutral scoring setup unless gusts appear.

Trends That Matter

Illinois is 4–1 SU this season; Purdue is 2–2.

Road chalk trend: Illinois is 4–2 ATS in its last six as a road favorite.

Over has hit in 4 of Illinois’s last 5 road games.

Expert Pick — Illinois vs Purdue odds & Buy Points

Pick: Illinois −10 — The Illini’s balanced offense plus a pass-rush edge should travel. We’re comfortable at −10; avoid paying past −10.5 without a favorable injury/weather break.

Buy up to: −10

−10 Sell down to: −7.5

−7.5 Alt options: Illinois 1H −5.5; Team Total Over if WR group is fully go

If the reports stay quiet, Illinois remains the side at current prices. If wind jumps or a key Illini skill player sits, the number likely dips toward −9.5 and the total could drift back into the mid-50s.

