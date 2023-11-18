Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Big Ten foes clash at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon where the Hawkeyes will host the Fighting Illini at 3:30 p.m. ET. With the home team laying a field goal and the total sitting at 31.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Illinois vs. Iowa matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

359 Illinois Fighting Illini (+3) at 360 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3); o/u 31.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Illinois vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Iowa. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Luke Altmyer (undisclosed) will be the starting quarterback for Illinois’ game Saturday at Iowa, Matt Schick of ESPN.com reports.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema told Sirius XM’s Big Ten Radio that Altmyer has been cleared to start at Iowa. The quarterback did not play when Illinois hosted Indiana during Week 11. Altmyer’s latest performance was in Week 10, when he completed 24 passes for 212 yards and a 3:1 TD:INT ratio.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Deacon Hill completed 20 of 31 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 22-0 win against Rutgers.

Hill logged his largest passing total of the season, putting up 223 yards in Iowa’s shutout victory over Rutgers on Saturday. Despite throwing an interception just before halftime, the sophomore quarterback did what he needed to do to win the game for the Hawkeyes. A matchup against an Illinois team fresh off a monster offensive performance will challenge the Hawkeyes next week.

Illinois vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Illinois is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Illinois’s last 6 games when playing Iowa

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Iowa’s last 5 games

Iowa is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Illinois

Illinois vs. Iowa Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in all five of Iowa’s last five games. The under is also 6-1 in the Hawkeyes’ last seven games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 games and if you go back 24 games, the under is 18-6 in Iowa’s last 24 contests. At Kinnick Stadium, the under is 20-8 in Iowa’s last 28 home games.

Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction: UNDER 31.5