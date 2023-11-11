Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Georgia Tech heads to Clemson to face the unranked Tigers at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Tigers cover the 14.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Georgia Tech vs. Clemson betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Georgia Tech is 5-4 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against North Carolina and their worst loss came against Bowling Green.

Clemson is 5-4 straight up this season and 3-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Notre Dame, and their worst loss came against NC State.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Matchup & Betting Odds

137 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+14.5) at 138 Clemson Tigers (-14.5); o/u 54.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ABC

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Georgia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was terrific in his team’s 45-17 road win over Virginia last Saturday. In that contest, King threw for 208 yards and a touchdown and ran for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns. Haynes King is 19th in the country with a QBR of 76.9 this year.

Yellow Jackets senior defensive back Jaylon King was their most impactful player on defense against the Cavaliers last weekend. The Tennessee native had 7 total tackles and a team-high 4 passes defended in his club’s blowout win.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson starting defensive end Justin Mascoll has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s home tilt with Georgia Tech. Mascoll has 16 total tackles and a forced fumble in 6 games for the Tigers this season.

Tigers safety Jalyn Phillips missed his team’s last game with an undisclosed ailment, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Phillips is sixth on the team with 25 total tackles this season. Clemson starting running back Will Shipley missed the club’s last game with concussion-like symptoms, but he’s probable for this weekend’s tilt with Georgia Tech. Shipley is second on the team with 515 rushing yards in 8 games so far in 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 8-2 in Georgia Tech’s last 10 games.

Clemson is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Clemson is 6-10 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Prediction

This Georgia Tech team is on the rise. The Yellow Jackets have won 3 of their last 4 games with ranked wins against Miami and North Carolina during that stretch. The key difference has been the emergence of former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King. King is third in the ACC with 2,330 passing yards and he leads the conference in passing touchdowns with 22 this season. His ability to run the ball has offered the Yellow Jackets’ offense a new dimension and has made that unit more dynamic. As far as Clemson goes, they still don’t have it this season. Their home win against Notre Dame last weekend was a bit fluky as Clemson gave up 183 rushing yards but capitalized on 3 turnovers to secure the win. Georgia Tech is eighth in the nation in rushing yards per attempt this season, and that presents a problem for Clemson. I like the Yellow Jackets to cover the number on the road this Saturday.