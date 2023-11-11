    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Florida vs. LSU Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Florida vs. LSU

    Unranked Florida heads to Baton Rouge to face #19 LSU at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday on the SEC Network. Can the Gators cover the 14.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Florida vs. LSU betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

    Florida is 5-4 straight up this season and 3-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee and their worst loss came against Arkansas.

    LSU is 6-3 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Missouri, and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.    

    Florida vs. LSU Matchup & Betting Odds

    199 Florida Gators (+14.5) at 200 LSU Tigers (-14.5); o/u 67.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

    Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

    TV: SEC Network

    Florida vs. LSU Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Florida Gators Game Notes

    Florida will be without tight ends Jonathan Odom (concussion) and Dante Zanders (lower body) this weekend. Odom has 9 catches for 75 yards in 4 games of action for the Gators this season.

    The Gators will also be without linebacker Shemar James on Saturday. James leads Florida with 55 total tackles this year. Florida wide receiver Andy Jean has missed the last 3 games with a lower-body injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s road tilt with LSU. Jean has 6 receptions for 97 yards in 3 games in 2023. 

    LSU Tigers Game Notes

    LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the team’s last game with concussion-like symptoms, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s tilt with Florida. Despite the questionable designation, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly’s comments seem to indicate that Daniels is trending toward playing. This is a huge development because of how stellar Jayden Daniels has been this year. Daniels leads the SEC in passing yards with 2,792 and passing touchdowns with 27. What’s more, LSU’s dual threat QB has 684 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers this season. If Jayden Daniels cannot play, LSU will likely start redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback. Nussmeier has a QBR of 36.7 in 5 games of action this year. 

    The over is 10-0 in LSU’s last 10 games.

    Florida is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games against LSU.

    The over is 7-3 in the last 10 games between Florida and LSU.

    Florida is 3-2 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

    Florida vs. LSU Betting Prediction

    The injury status of Tigers QB Jayden Daniels looms large over this contest. The dropoff from Daniels to Garrett Nussmeier is significant, and will likely cause this line to move multiple points if it’s announced that the latter will be asked to start the game. Despite that, it appears that Jayden Daniels is trending towards playing. With that said, I like Florida in this game.

    The Gators have only lost 1 game by 14 points or more in their last 10 contests against the Tigers, a 42-28 defeat in Baton Rouge in 2019. Everyone is seemingly off of Florida after they lost 43-20 against Georgia and 39-36 against Arkansas last weekend. I think that’s a mistake. Florida has good skill players in running backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne and wideouts Eugene Wilson and Ricky Piersall. I don’t trust LSU’s defense as they are allowing 30.5 points per game this season. That figure ranks 96th in the country. In what should be a shootout, I like Florida to keep it within two touchdowns on Saturday.

    College Football Week 11 Florida vs. LSU Betting Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS +14.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com