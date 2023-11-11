Florida vs. LSU Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Florida heads to Baton Rouge to face #19 LSU at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday on the SEC Network. Can the Gators cover the 14.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Florida vs. LSU betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Florida is 5-4 straight up this season and 3-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee and their worst loss came against Arkansas.

LSU is 6-3 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Missouri, and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.

Florida vs. LSU Matchup & Betting Odds

199 Florida Gators (+14.5) at 200 LSU Tigers (-14.5); o/u 67.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. LSU Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Florida will be without tight ends Jonathan Odom (concussion) and Dante Zanders (lower body) this weekend. Odom has 9 catches for 75 yards in 4 games of action for the Gators this season.

The Gators will also be without linebacker Shemar James on Saturday. James leads Florida with 55 total tackles this year. Florida wide receiver Andy Jean has missed the last 3 games with a lower-body injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s road tilt with LSU. Jean has 6 receptions for 97 yards in 3 games in 2023.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the team’s last game with concussion-like symptoms, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s tilt with Florida. Despite the questionable designation, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly’s comments seem to indicate that Daniels is trending toward playing. This is a huge development because of how stellar Jayden Daniels has been this year. Daniels leads the SEC in passing yards with 2,792 and passing touchdowns with 27. What’s more, LSU’s dual threat QB has 684 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers this season. If Jayden Daniels cannot play, LSU will likely start redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback. Nussmeier has a QBR of 36.7 in 5 games of action this year.

Florida vs. LSU Betting Trends

The over is 10-0 in LSU’s last 10 games.

Florida is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games against LSU.

The over is 7-3 in the last 10 games between Florida and LSU.

Florida is 3-2 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

Florida vs. LSU Betting Prediction

The injury status of Tigers QB Jayden Daniels looms large over this contest. The dropoff from Daniels to Garrett Nussmeier is significant, and will likely cause this line to move multiple points if it’s announced that the latter will be asked to start the game. Despite that, it appears that Jayden Daniels is trending towards playing. With that said, I like Florida in this game.

The Gators have only lost 1 game by 14 points or more in their last 10 contests against the Tigers, a 42-28 defeat in Baton Rouge in 2019. Everyone is seemingly off of Florida after they lost 43-20 against Georgia and 39-36 against Arkansas last weekend. I think that’s a mistake. Florida has good skill players in running backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne and wideouts Eugene Wilson and Ricky Piersall. I don’t trust LSU’s defense as they are allowing 30.5 points per game this season. That figure ranks 96th in the country. In what should be a shootout, I like Florida to keep it within two touchdowns on Saturday.